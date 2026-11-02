‘Why Did You Join The Protest Now?’: Imran Khan Gets Relief From Bombay HC In ‘Leave India’ Case, But Court Seeks Unconditional Apology Over OCI Rules

Actor Imran Khan has received continued interim relief from the Bombay High Court in his legal battle against the Foreigners Regional Registration Office’s (FRRO) ‘Leave India’ Notice. The court has kept the notice in abeyance until December 7, when the actor’s petition will be heard again.

However, the relief came alongside sharp observations from the bench over his alleged participation in a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court questioned why Imran had joined the demonstration and reiterated that Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders cannot participate in political activities such as protests. The bench also indicated that a written undertaking alone would not be sufficient and that any apology from the actor would have to be unconditional. The Economic Times subsequently reported that Imran tendered an unconditional apology before the court and undertook not to participate in protests in the future.

Why Did Bombay High Court Question Imran Khan’s Participation In The Protest?

During the hearing, the bench comprising Chief Justice Mahesh Chandra Tripathi and Justice Advait M Sethna questioned Imran about his alleged involvement in the October 10 demonstration demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The court asked why he had decided to participate in such a protest after living in India for several years. It also sought to establish whether he had actually taken part in the demonstration.

The bench made a strong observation that if an Indian citizen had engaged in similar activities in another country, they could face deportation. It also questioned why Imran had not applied for Indian citizenship despite being born in the US but having spent most of his life in India.

“You were born here, you work here, earn here and live here. Then why don’t you take Indian citizenship?” the court asked, according to reports of the proceedings.

The court also referred to his public profile as an actor, noting that celebrities can have considerable influence over people.

What Did Imran Khan Tell The Bombay High Court?

Representing the actor, his lawyer told the bench that Imran had never been summoned for questioning by the investigating agencies. The defence also argued that his name had been included in the FIR in a general manner and that no specific allegation had been made against him. Imran told the court that he had no association with any organisation or group involved in the protest. He also explained that, apart from spending two years in the US, he had spent most of his life in India.

His family, child and professional life are based in the country, he submitted. When the court asked whether he had secured the job for which he had returned to India, the actor said he currently did not have a film project. On his presence at the protest site, Imran reportedly explained that he was returning from the area when members of the media approached him with questions. He suggested that any remarks he made at the time may have been interpreted as participation in the demonstration.

He expressed his willingness to give an undertaking in the form required by the court and requested permission to continue living in India.

What Did FRRO Tell The Court About Imran Khan’s OCI Status?

The FRRO opposed the actor’s arguments, with its counsel pointing out that Imran is an American citizen and that the authorities have the power to take action under the applicable immigration laws. The government also argued that OCI cardholders enjoy limited rights and cannot participate in certain activities, including political demonstrations.

The court reiterated that Imran’s OCI status placed restrictions on his participation in such activities. It warned that there should be no repetition of any violation of the applicable rules. The bench also referred to the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’, meaning the world is one family, while acknowledging that the actor had lived in India for many years.

What Happens Next In Imran Khan’s Leave India Case?

The Bombay High Court has continued the interim protection against the FRRO’s Leave India Notice, which had directed the actor to leave India. The notice will remain in abeyance until the next hearing on December 7. The actor’s petition challenges the notice issued after his alleged participation in the October 10 protest near August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. He was briefly detained following the demonstration.

The FRRO had issued the Leave India Notice on October 14, asking him to leave the country by October 28. Imran subsequently approached the Bombay High Court, challenging the action.

The latest development gives the actor temporary protection from the direction to leave India, but the larger legal dispute over the notice and his OCI status remains unresolved. The matter is scheduled to return to the Bombay High Court on December 7.

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