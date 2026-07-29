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Home > Entertainment News > Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

Clearing the air regarding his recent controversial comments on Lock Upp Season 2, actor Harshad Chopda delivered a emotional revelation inside the house, disclosing that he was molested as a young child by a deeply trusted family acquaintance—a traumatic event that unknowingly shaped his subconscious fears for decades.

Lock Upp Season 2: Harshad Chopra (Photo: X)
Lock Upp Season 2: Harshad Chopra (Photo: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-29 00:20 IST

Harshad Chopda Childhood Trauma: TV star Harshad Chopra has opened up about his secret on his Lock Upp 2. In a high-stakes episode when he was sharing about his fearful past. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor revealed that when he was just nine years old, he was molested by a gay man, and it is the reason that he has been injected with fear and is hesitant around them as well.

What Happened During Harshad Chopda’s Childhood Trauma?

Recalling the incident, Harshad shared how his parents left him under the supervision of a trusted and close friend who was well respected in the local community as well. As a nine-year-old, he was very shy and submissive and could not confront when he was being molested by the person who was trusted by the family.

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“Main thoda wahi dara sahma type ka bachcha. In the night, somebody was kind of rubbing himself on me. I acted like I’m sleeping. Kisi ko nahi bataya ye kabhi kyunki pata bhi nahi tha kya hua hai.”

(I was a frightened, submissive child. In the night, someone was rubbing himself on me. I acted like I was asleep. I never told anyone because I didn’t even understand what was happening.)

Harshan went on to explain that this was not a one-time incident, as the same person called him on the balcony for showing something, but it was just a farce to behave inappropriately again. Harshad was again engulfed by the fear and confusion and dealt with all of this pressure as he could not muster the courage to explain this to anyone else.

How Did The Incident Shape His Fear Of Gay Men?

Earlier Harshad faced some heat because of his comment on discomfort around the queer men, he clarified that his previous comments were not rooted in hate or malice but rather was a scar left of the tragic past events which are too deep to be healed even now.

Reflecting on the perpetrator, Harshad noted with a heavy heart:

“Wo log abhi bhi hain, maze me hain. Aur mai abhi bhi hoon with all my… That trauma is the reason I developed a fear. But I do not hate gay men. The childhood incident simply left me fearful.”

What Warning Did The Actor Give To Parents And Survivors?

Harshad used the national television to issue a plea to all the parents watching the show. He emphasised that these perpetrators are often well respected in the society and often use this goodwill to access the vulnerable children. He urged the parents to have a vigilant eye on the children and make sure even if someone with bad intentions was to reach their children, they should be able to their parents without any fear.

He also warned parents that they should never leave children alone with anyone, regardless of the respect, goodwill or trust they have in the social community. He also stressed that parents should create an environment where children feel safe and easy to come forward if any such event ever occurred so that the children do not carry any burden alone.

ALSO READ: From ‘Generation Gutter’ To ‘1947 Was Bheek’: Kangana Ranaut’s 5 Biggest Controversies That Triggered Political Storms Explained

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Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

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Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

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Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

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Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma
Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma
Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma
Why Does Harshad Chopda Say He’s ‘Scared’ Of Gay Men? Actor Reveals Painful Childhood Trauma

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