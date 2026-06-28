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Home > Entertainment News > Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know

Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know

Bollywood's Sohail Khan candidly admits his honesty could get him evicted early on Kunal Kemmu's Alliance. Discover why the actor-filmmaker thinks his refusal to manipulate will cut his journey short.

Sohail Khan, Image Credits- Filmfare
Sohail Khan, Image Credits- Filmfare

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-06-28 20:05 IST

Sohail Khan is officially making the transition from reality TV judge to live participant, but the Bollywood film director has some serious concerns about his ability to survive.

About to enter the much-awaited psychological reality show Alliance on Prime Video as the very first strong wildcard entry into the show, Sohail recently admitted that he fears being evicted in the very first week after entering the show house.

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Why Is Sohail Khan Anxious About His Alliance Stint?

The format of the game Alliance, where Kunal Kemmu is the host, depends solely on social engineering, changing loyalties and strategic diplomacy. For Sohail, joining the arena where he would have to indulge in strategic deception is no less than frightening.

While expressing himself openly about how he felt before joining the game, Khan confessed that being frank could well be his greatest weakness for the show.

“I don’t overthink; I just do what’s in my heart,” Sohail shared. “I have just a small fear that I don’t know how to lie, play games, or manipulate. So, I feel like I’ll be out in the first week because I’ll stay straightforward and honest, and anyone can easily catch me like that.”

How Is He Approaching The Mind Games?

In spite of his apprehensions at the beginning, Sohail shared how it is the very psychological intricacy of the show that made him decide to participate in the competition. Coming from a long line of filmmakers where reputation comes first, he recognizes how being part of the game where equations can change overnight would be a new challenge for him.

A product of a traditional film dynasty where loyalty is one of the main values in life, he understands that Alliance calls for an entirely different set of rules. But the actor wants to try himself and not pretend to be somebody else. He admits he will follow his intuition in order to stay true to himself, with destiny deciding his time in the game.

What True Drama Awaits Him Inside the House?

Whereas Sohail is concerned about the tactics of gameplay, real-life issues may pose an even greater threat. There have been many rumours being floated all around the media circuit that Sohail’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh is also included among the contestants.

In case the rumour proves to be true, having both the ex-partners living under one roof, and that too under full-time monitoring, will add to the existing real-life tension of Sohail’s wildcard entry. This would happen in the company of the high-profile cast, including the likes of Kushal Tandon, Ravi Kishan, Mini Mathur, and Daisy Shah.

ALSO READ: What Did Huma Qureshi Say After Watching Yash’s Toxic? Her Review Will Excite Fans

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Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know
Tags: alliancekunal kemmuSohail Khan

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Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know

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Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know
Why Does Sohail Khan Think He’ll Be Eliminated from Alliance in the First Week? Here Is All We Know
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