Monday, May 12, 2025
Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Javed Akhtar added that the fear of actions from agencies like the ED, CBI, or income tax department keeps many in the industry from voicing opinions that may appear anti-establishment.

Why Doesn’t Bollywood Speak Up Against The Government? Javed Akhtar Reveals The Brutal Truth

Javed Akhtar


Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has opened up about why many in the Hindi film industry choose not to voice dissent against those in power.

He shared that while some top Bollywood figures are often criticized for not standing up against the establishment, he empathizes with their concerns about potential consequences.

Why Bollywood Fears Speaking Against the Government

In a conversation on Kapil Sibal’s YouTube channel, Akhtar pointed out the stark contrast between Bollywood and Hollywood when it comes to political commentary. Referring to Meryl Streep’s criticism of the U.S. government, he said, “She didn’t face an income tax raid for speaking out. In India, whether the threat is real or not, the perception of retaliation exists.”

He added that the fear of actions from agencies like the ED, CBI, or income tax department keeps many in the industry from voicing opinions that may appear anti-establishment. “People worry their past will be scrutinized, and files will be opened,” he noted.

Akhtar emphasized that while celebrities live glamorous lives, they are still part of the larger Indian society and not immune to the same pressures as common citizens.

“Yes, their lives may be more lavish, but they have the same fears. I might speak up, but I understand why others remain quiet,” he said, expressing solidarity with fellow industry professionals.

Javed Akhtar on Responding to Social Media Trolls

Known for his candid nature, Javed Akhtar is one of the few voices in Bollywood who openly critiques political leaders and parties. He’s also active on social media, often responding strongly to online trolls.

Despite being advised by friends and family to ignore negativity, Akhtar believes in standing his ground. In a previous interview with PTI, he said, “People tell me to rise above it all, and most of the time I do. But occasionally, I feel the need to respond and show that I won’t let anyone take liberties without consequences.”

While Javed Akhtar continues to be a vocal figure in Indian cinema, he also acknowledges the environment of fear that silences others. His remarks shed light on the complex relationship between Bollywood and political power, where many tread carefully to avoid repercussions.

