Social-political activist Hardik Patel on Sunday came out in support of Bollywood beauty Sunny Leone. He thinks the country will never be able to change if we keep viewing her on the basis of her past. While responding to a query on his views on Baby doll star in a press conference held in Indore, he asked people why can’t they view Sunny Leone as an actress on screen independent of her old image? He even compared her with a legendary actress of the country and said, why can’t we compare her with Nargis, Madhuri or Sridevi. If people of this country want to see Sunny Leone on the basis of earlier life, then this country can never change.

Leone was recently alleged in Bitcoin scam worth Rs 2000 crore. According to sources, the enforcement Directorate can question the actress as she was one of the many celebrities who promoted the company owned by Amit Bharadwaj, an accused in the case, in Dubai and Singapore.

Patel, who was in Indore to announce a yatra in Madhya Pradesh was in favour of Leone and her past as well. Calling BJP greedy of power, the Patidar said that no elections will be conducted if Narendra Modi becomes Prime Minister again.

The way B S Yeddyurappa, the BJP leader was given the opportunity by Karnataka governor to form the government despite lack of numbers of seat concluded that soon the political party will discard the constitution in the country.

Sunny Leone will next be seen sharing the screen with Bollywood stars Madhuri Dixit, Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi and Javed Jaffrey. Total Dhamaal is a Indra Kumar directorial which will hit the theatres on December 7, this year. The sequel of 2011’s film Double Dhamaal, the third instalment of Dhamaal film series will be made under the banners of Fox Star Studios, Ajay Devgn films, Pen India Limited.

