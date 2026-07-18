LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Following continuous threats to Salman Khan, Bollywood actor Aamir Khan has emerged as the latest target of the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang. A viral social media post and audio clip by gang members Aarzoo and Tyson Bishnoi issued a violent "choke the breath" threat against the actor, accusing him of promoting "Love Jihad" after his recent marriage. The post also targeted local politicians in Rajasthan over a minor's assault case. Mumbai Police and cyber cells are actively investigating the digital trail.

Aamir Khan, (Pc: Instagram)
Aamir Khan, (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sat 2026-07-18 12:03 IST

Aamir Khan Lawrence Bishnoi threat: The Bollywood security matrix is facing another massive tremor. Weeks after global headlines covered the FBI’s crackdown on the transnational network of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the syndicate has sent fresh shockwaves through Mumbai. Super-actor Aamir Khan has reportedly emerged as the latest high-profile target of the gang.

A viral social media post and audio clip circulating on digital platforms have put security agencies on high alert. The communication, attributed to alleged gang operatives, issues an explicit, violent warning directly targeting the Laal Singh Chaddha star.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Aamir Khan Being Targeted By The Bishnoi Gang?

The sudden friction stems from the Bollywood actor’s recent personal life developments. Aamir Khan recently entered into a registered marriage ceremony with his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt. The union quickly caught the attention of fringe elements and conservative outfits online, who began spinning narratives around the actor’s marital history.

The viral threat profile posted by accounts operating under the handles Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi—both claiming allegiance to the Lawrence Bishnoi Group—explicitly weaponized these claims.

Excerpts from the viral post read:

“Jai Shri Ram… I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group)… People like Aamir Khan are promoting things under the guise of ‘Love Jihad’ against our culture and country. We will not tolerate this, and a response will be given very soon. Those who are encouraging it in the name of stardom—we will silence them.”

The actor had previously addressed the unfair public noise surrounding his wedding in an interview, clarifying that his wife Gauri is a practicing Christian who has not converted her faith. He reiterated that none of his previous partners, Reina Dutta or Kiran Rao, ever changed their religion either. However, the gang has used the narrative to project a hostile stance against the industry.

Sri Ganganagar Case Mentioned In The Threat Script

Interestingly, the digital threat did not stop at Bollywood. The text aggressively pivoted to a recent criminal case in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, involving the horrific assault of a minor girl. While the message praised the on-ground law enforcement for their prompt actions, it delivered a stern warning to political figures trying to meddle with the judicial course.

The gang stated that any politician attempting to shield the criminals involved in the child exploitation racket would face severe extrajudicial consequences. The post concluded by paying tributes to two recently killed gang associates, Parvesh and Himanshu, who were neutralized during a police encounter in Bahadurgarh. Security experts note that these combined references are classic tactics used by the syndicate to claim a false sense of vigilante justice while asserting dominance.

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell Tracing The Digital Footprint

With the Lawrence Bishnoi gang already deeply investigated for its involvement in high-profile crimes—including the killing of Punjabi icon Sidhu Moose Wala, politician Baba Siddique, and repetitive gunfire threats outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence—security teams are refusing to take this development lightly.

The Cyber Cell units of the police are currently running forensic tracks on the viral audio notes and social media uploads. The primary objective is to verify if the threats genuinely emerged from authentic nodes of the Bishnoi criminal enterprise or if it is an isolated hoax created by local miscreants aiming for viral clout. The security tier around the actor’s residence is being reviewed as precautions map out.

ALSO READ: Podcaster Raj Shamani Becomes Only Indian Investor in Daniel Ek’s Startup; Here’s What Neko Health Is and Why It Matters

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained
Tags: aamir khanhome-hero-pos-5Lawrence Bishnoi gang

RELATED News

Aamir Khan Said He Didn’t Know Sonam Wangchuk Before 3 Idiots—Then Internet Found This Video

Is Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Banned For Children Under 15 In Australia? What Is M Certificate? Full Row Explained

When and Where to Watch India’s Got Latent Season 2 Episode 3? Meet Samay Raina’s New Star-Studded Panel

Why Did The Punjab And Haryana High Court Refuse To Restore Diljit Dosanjh’s Satluj? Here’s What Happened

Did You Know Vivek Oberoi Has Invested In More Than 30 Companies? Actor Reveals His Surprising Business Empire

LATEST NEWS

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Iconic Gold Streaming Awards 2026 Winners: Anil Kapoor, Jyotika, Sonakshi Sinha, Randeep Hooda and Entertainment’s Biggest Stars Honoured

ITR Filing 2026: Is Every Transaction in Your AIS Taxable? Here’s What Taxpayers Should Know

Patna’s New Air Tourism Service Begins Today; Here’s How You Can Book Your 10-Minute Helicopter Joy Ride

WWE SmackDown Results July 17: Cody Rhodes Beats Gunther, Jade Cargill, Tiffany Statton Advance to Women’s Championship Ladder Match WWE | Full Winners

India Gears Up for First Private Space Rocket Launch After US, China: Who’s Behind It and What’s Next?

India’s First Private Space Rocket Explained: Vikram-1, Aagaman Mission and Why It Matters

Can You Sell Inherited Agricultural Land To An Outsider? The Supreme Court’s New Ruling May Surprise You

Japan Open 2026: India’s PV Sindhu Reaches First Final in Two Years, China’s Chen Yufei Retires With Injury

Chief Minister Calls a Youth Standing in the Crowd Onto the Stage, Blesses Him With a Pat on the Back

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained
Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained
Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained
Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

QUICK LINKS