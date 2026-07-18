Why Has Aamir Khan Suddenly Become The Target Of Lawrence Bishnoi Gang? Full Row Explained

Aamir Khan Lawrence Bishnoi threat: The Bollywood security matrix is facing another massive tremor. Weeks after global headlines covered the FBI’s crackdown on the transnational network of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, the syndicate has sent fresh shockwaves through Mumbai. Super-actor Aamir Khan has reportedly emerged as the latest high-profile target of the gang.

A viral social media post and audio clip circulating on digital platforms have put security agencies on high alert. The communication, attributed to alleged gang operatives, issues an explicit, violent warning directly targeting the Laal Singh Chaddha star.

Why Is Aamir Khan Being Targeted By The Bishnoi Gang?

The sudden friction stems from the Bollywood actor’s recent personal life developments. Aamir Khan recently entered into a registered marriage ceremony with his long-time partner, Gauri Spratt. The union quickly caught the attention of fringe elements and conservative outfits online, who began spinning narratives around the actor’s marital history.

The viral threat profile posted by accounts operating under the handles Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi—both claiming allegiance to the Lawrence Bishnoi Group—explicitly weaponized these claims.

Excerpts from the viral post read:

“Jai Shri Ram… I, Aarzoo Bishnoi and Tyson Bishnoi (Lawrence Bishnoi Group)… People like Aamir Khan are promoting things under the guise of ‘Love Jihad’ against our culture and country. We will not tolerate this, and a response will be given very soon. Those who are encouraging it in the name of stardom—we will silence them.”

The actor had previously addressed the unfair public noise surrounding his wedding in an interview, clarifying that his wife Gauri is a practicing Christian who has not converted her faith. He reiterated that none of his previous partners, Reina Dutta or Kiran Rao, ever changed their religion either. However, the gang has used the narrative to project a hostile stance against the industry.

Sri Ganganagar Case Mentioned In The Threat Script

Interestingly, the digital threat did not stop at Bollywood. The text aggressively pivoted to a recent criminal case in Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, involving the horrific assault of a minor girl. While the message praised the on-ground law enforcement for their prompt actions, it delivered a stern warning to political figures trying to meddle with the judicial course.

The gang stated that any politician attempting to shield the criminals involved in the child exploitation racket would face severe extrajudicial consequences. The post concluded by paying tributes to two recently killed gang associates, Parvesh and Himanshu, who were neutralized during a police encounter in Bahadurgarh. Security experts note that these combined references are classic tactics used by the syndicate to claim a false sense of vigilante justice while asserting dominance.

Mumbai Police Cyber Cell Tracing The Digital Footprint

With the Lawrence Bishnoi gang already deeply investigated for its involvement in high-profile crimes—including the killing of Punjabi icon Sidhu Moose Wala, politician Baba Siddique, and repetitive gunfire threats outside Salman Khan’s Bandra residence—security teams are refusing to take this development lightly.

The Cyber Cell units of the police are currently running forensic tracks on the viral audio notes and social media uploads. The primary objective is to verify if the threats genuinely emerged from authentic nodes of the Bishnoi criminal enterprise or if it is an isolated hoax created by local miscreants aiming for viral clout. The security tier around the actor’s residence is being reviewed as precautions map out.

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