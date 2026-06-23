Why Has Angelina Jolie Stayed Single For Nearly 10 Years? Inside Her Relationships, Divorce And Six Children

Angelina Jolie Single For 10 Years: Over the last ten years, there has been one thing that has become constant when it comes to Angelina Jolie’s romantic affairs – silence. Since she had her scandalous divorce from Brad Pitt back in 2016, Jolie, the award-winning actress and humanitarian, has opted out of dating. While her ex-husband has chosen other partners since then, Jolie took another course entirely.

Jolie spoke candidly in an exclusive Yahoo Entertainment interview about how hard her life has been, about her single parent struggles with her six children, and about her family being her salvation.

“Motherhood First” Took Precedence Over Romance

The biggest reason why Jolie has remained single for so long is her passion for taking care of her large family. After separating from Pitt, she focused all of her energy on caring for her kids, namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne.

In an interview, Jolie candidly discussed her dating habits.

“To be candid, I haven’t dated since I divorced a decade ago,” Jolie confessed, explaining that her identity became entirely wrapped up in shielding her household. “So I kind of get in my head that that aspect of me is not centered in my life if I’m focusing on my children, my family.”

For years, being “Mom” wasn’t just a role; it was a protective bubble that allowed her to guide her six kids through the fallout of an incredibly public legal and custody battle.

Healing From an Emotional Breaking Point

Being alone was not because of her wish to be alone; it was due to a need for healing. Her body and soul were broken by the separation, and she did not hesitate to admit it when she spoke about it.

After this difficult decade, Jolie openly discussed the scars within her.

“I’m thinking I have to live again. Be free again,” she noted, looking toward the future. “In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit.”

Staying single provided the necessary boundaries to process that pain without the added noise of a public relationship.

How Her Daughters Are Coaxing Her Back to Life

Since her kids have now become young adults and teenagers, there is a new dynamic at play within the walls of Jolie’s home, and it has dramatically changed her view of who she is. She says that her three daughters, Zahara, Shiloh, and Vivienne, have served as a springboard for her transformation.

Jolie had to take a good hard look at herself in the mirror because of how they are maturing into strong women.

“I’m discovering something now that my daughters are older,” Jolie shared. “They’re talking to me as young women, and I’m seeing what I want for them… And it’s kind of reminding me what I may have lost.”

According to Jolie, her children are actively pushing her to step back into her own skin.

“I think they kind of want me now to not just be ‘Mom,'” she revealed. “There’s a different room for me to be that woman again, that’s not just a mom.”

Reassessing Love and Looking Ahead

There couldn’t be any more perfect transition in her private affairs to match her current artistic endeavour. In the film Couture, Jolie plays Maxine Walker, an American director struggling with existential issues related to her identity and relationships following an emotional diagnosis while at Paris Fashion Week.

As Jolie confesses, playing a character who is willing to give her heart to someone despite her devotion to being a mother helped her rethink her own rigid mindset after divorce.

“It took me a second to kind of say, well, she can also love her daughter and be dedicated to her daughter and also need this as a woman and receive this as a woman,” Jolie admitted.

Ten years after dedicating herself entirely to motherhood at the expense of her love life, Angelina Jolie is now ready to embark on a phase marked by liberation, self-discovery, and renewed joy of living.

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