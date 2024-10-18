Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, October 19, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

The father of Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday to facilitate the repatriation of his son’s body to England, following the tragic incident in which the singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony two days prior.

Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

The father of Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday to facilitate the repatriation of his son’s body to England, following the tragic incident in which the singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony two days prior.

Geoff Payne was seen at the Buenos Aires International Airport early in the morning, leaving a downtown hotel in a blue suit and accompanied by British consular officials before getting into a sleek black van.

Arrangements for bringing mortal remains back

According to Argentine authorities, he was on his way to the local prosecutor’s office, which is following protocol to investigate the incident, to make arrangements for bringing his son’s remains back home. Reports from local media indicate that he later visited the morgue.

This marked the first public appearance of any family member since the unexpected death of Liam Payne, which prompted an outpouring of grief from prominent figures in the pop industry and devoted fans of One Direction worldwide. The family expressed their heartbreak in a statement, emphasizing the deep emotional impact of the loss.

Liam Payne spoke fondly of his father over years

They noted that Liam would always hold a special place in their hearts, remembering him as kind, humorous, and courageous. The family also shared that they are supporting one another as best as they can during this challenging time and requested privacy.

Over the years, Payne had often spoken fondly of his father, who is a mechanic, and his mother, a nurse, appreciating their hard work and support. Both parents made brief appearances in “One Direction: This Is Us,” the 2013 documentary about the band.

In the film, his mother, Karen, reflected on her pride when she saw him on stage, while also expressing how much they missed him.

Liam Payne autopsy

The details surrounding the 31-year-old singer’s final hours in a Palermo hotel, a trendy area in Buenos Aires, remain unclear. Argentine prosecutors reported that it appeared he had consumed excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol. Investigators noted that his hotel room was in disarray, with what seemed to be narcotics and alcohol scattered among broken objects and furniture.

It is still unknown whether Liam jumped intentionally or fell accidentally from the third floor. An autopsy conducted shortly after his death confirmed that he died from the fall, which resulted in multiple traumatic injuries and bleeding in the skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs.

Prosecutor’s report

The toxicology report results are still pending.

Investigators found no evidence suggesting anyone else was involved in his death, pointing to the absence of defensive wounds, which indicates he may not have attempted to protect himself during the fall. The prosecutor’s report suggested that he could have been in a state of semi-consciousness or unconsciousness at the time of the incident.

Read More: Liam Payne’s Shocking Last Words To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left Him ‘So F–ked Up’

Filed under

Buenos Aires. Geoff Payne Liam Payne Liam Payne autopsy Liam Payne death Liam Payne father
Advertisement

Also Read

Cuba: 10 Million People Without Electricity As Power Goes Out On Entire Island

Cuba: 10 Million People Without Electricity As Power Goes Out On Entire Island

US Indicts Ex-RAW Man Over Plot To Kill Pannun: What Are The Charges?

US Indicts Ex-RAW Man Over Plot To Kill Pannun: What Are The Charges?

What Is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving System? Autopilot System Under Investigation In US

What Is Tesla’s Full Self-Driving System? Autopilot System Under Investigation In US

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘...

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Donald Trump’s Health: Here Is What We Know So Far

Entertainment

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘ Me So F–ked Up’

Shocking Last Words By Liam Payne To Hotel Guests: Being In Boy Band Left ‘

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Has TikToker Life And Scars Died?

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

Was Liam Payne Kicked Out Of Another Hotel Days Before His Death? SHOCKING Details Revealed

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

When Eddie Redmayne Called Playing A Transgender Character In The Danish Girl A Mistake

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

What Role Will Alicia Silverstone Play In Yorgos Lanthimos’ New Sci-Fi Movie Bugonia?

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Elevate Your Hair Game: Top Color Trends You Can’t Miss

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Winter Hair Care: 10 Essential Tips For Healthy Locks

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox