Why Has Father Of Liam Payne Arrived In Argentina After Singer’s Death?

The father of Liam Payne, the former One Direction member, arrived in Buenos Aires on Friday to facilitate the repatriation of his son’s body to England, following the tragic incident in which the singer fell to his death from a hotel balcony two days prior.

Geoff Payne was seen at the Buenos Aires International Airport early in the morning, leaving a downtown hotel in a blue suit and accompanied by British consular officials before getting into a sleek black van.

Arrangements for bringing mortal remains back

According to Argentine authorities, he was on his way to the local prosecutor’s office, which is following protocol to investigate the incident, to make arrangements for bringing his son’s remains back home. Reports from local media indicate that he later visited the morgue.

This marked the first public appearance of any family member since the unexpected death of Liam Payne, which prompted an outpouring of grief from prominent figures in the pop industry and devoted fans of One Direction worldwide. The family expressed their heartbreak in a statement, emphasizing the deep emotional impact of the loss.

Liam Payne spoke fondly of his father over years

They noted that Liam would always hold a special place in their hearts, remembering him as kind, humorous, and courageous. The family also shared that they are supporting one another as best as they can during this challenging time and requested privacy.

Over the years, Payne had often spoken fondly of his father, who is a mechanic, and his mother, a nurse, appreciating their hard work and support. Both parents made brief appearances in “One Direction: This Is Us,” the 2013 documentary about the band.

In the film, his mother, Karen, reflected on her pride when she saw him on stage, while also expressing how much they missed him.

Liam Payne autopsy

The details surrounding the 31-year-old singer’s final hours in a Palermo hotel, a trendy area in Buenos Aires, remain unclear. Argentine prosecutors reported that it appeared he had consumed excessive amounts of drugs and alcohol. Investigators noted that his hotel room was in disarray, with what seemed to be narcotics and alcohol scattered among broken objects and furniture.

It is still unknown whether Liam jumped intentionally or fell accidentally from the third floor. An autopsy conducted shortly after his death confirmed that he died from the fall, which resulted in multiple traumatic injuries and bleeding in the skull, chest, abdomen, and limbs.

Prosecutor’s report

The toxicology report results are still pending.

Investigators found no evidence suggesting anyone else was involved in his death, pointing to the absence of defensive wounds, which indicates he may not have attempted to protect himself during the fall. The prosecutor’s report suggested that he could have been in a state of semi-consciousness or unconsciousness at the time of the incident.

