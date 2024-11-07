Why Has FRIENDS Star Matt LeBlanc Isolated Himself After Matthew Perry’s Death?

Matt LeBlanc, best known for his role as Joey Tribbiani on the NBC sitcom FRIENDS, has reportedly retreated from the public eye following the tragic death of his co-star and close friend, Matthew Perry.

Perry, who played Chandler Bing on the popular series, passed away in October of last year, an incident that profoundly impacted LeBlanc and left him deeply saddened. The two actors had not only shared a decade-long on-screen friendship on the sets of FRIENDS but also developed a close bond in real life.

Lifestyle Away from Spotlight

According to sources, LeBlanc has chosen to live a quiet, clean lifestyle, staying away from the spotlight and avoiding the pitfalls of fame. The Man With a Plan actor, who is now 57, has reportedly turned into a recluse to safeguard his mental health and well-being.

RadarOnline reports that LeBlanc has been maintaining a disciplined lifestyle, with smoking cigarettes as his only vice, keeping his distance from the party culture and drug use often associated with Hollywood.

‘I Was Burn Out’

This approach to life is not new for LeBlanc. In an earlier interview, he revealed that he withdrew from the entertainment industry after the FRIENDS spin-off Joey was canceled in 2006, stating, “For years and years, I barely left the house. I was burnt out. Most actors call their agents and say, ‘What’s going on?’ I’d call mine and say, ‘Please lose my number for a few years.'”

Sources close to the actor say that Perry’s death only deepened LeBlanc’s need for solitude. The two lived near each other in the Pacific Palisades, and LeBlanc was reportedly among the first to pay tribute following Perry’s untimely passing.

Meanwhile, fellow FRIENDS cast members Courteney Cox and Jennifer Aniston have reportedly been keeping a close eye on LeBlanc. According to sources, Aniston has been spending considerable time with him, visiting his home, watching movies, and simply keeping him company. Courteney Cox has also been in regular contact, with both women ensuring that one of them is around to offer him support as he copes with his grief.

Despite recent speculation about LeBlanc potentially retiring from acting, his agents have denied these rumors, calling them “rubbish.” However, insiders believe that his withdrawal from the limelight may continue as he processes this difficult chapter in his life.

LeBlanc has previously shared that his off-screen personality is quite different from the exuberant Joey Tribbiani, describing himself as more reserved and laid-back. In a 2012 interview, he stated, “People will always ask me if I’m all right, because I’m much more low-key and reserved than my character in FRIENDS. They think that I’m depressed, or I’m sad or upset – but I’m just not amped up to go out in front of an audience and do a TV show. That’s not who I am,” he revealed.

