Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Why Has Harry Potter Star Jessie Cave Decided To Join OnlyFans?

Jessie Cave, best known for playing Lavender Brown, Ron Weasley's girlfriend in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, has announced that she has joined OnlyFans. The platform is widely known for adult content, but Cave has made it clear that her content will not be sexual in nature.

The actor shared the news on her social media and podcast Before We Break Up, explaining her decision to join the subscription-based platform. In an Instagram video, she told followers that her content will include “the best quality hair sounds” and “very sensual stuff.” She further elaborated, “It’s a fetish. Fetish doesn’t necessarily mean sexual.”

Why She Made the Decision

On her self-titled Substack, Jessie Cave shared more details about why she decided to join OnlyFans. She stated that she plans to be on the platform for a year and has specific financial goals.

“One year. I’ll try for one year. My aim? To get the house safe, cover the arsenic/lead wallpaper, build a new roof etc. My aim? To get out of debt. My aim? To empower myself? To prove to those in the past who have misjudged me that I’m not so sweet? To put time into something I never invested in before: self-love,” she wrote.

Who Is Jessie Cave?

Jessie Cave is a British actor and illustrator who initially studied Illustration and Animation at Kingston University, London. Before deciding to pursue acting, she worked backstage in theatres. She studied stage management at RADA but later applied to drama school.

She was about to attend The Oxford School of Drama when she landed the role of Lavender Brown in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince. Jessie beat out over 7,000 other girls for the role, where she starred opposite Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley. She later reprised her role in the final two Harry Potter films.

Since her time in the Harry Potter franchise, Jessie Cave has taken on various minor roles in British television. Alongside her acting career, she has explored other creative pursuits, including writing, illustrating, and now, her venture into OnlyFans.

Her decision to join the platform has sparked discussions online, with fans reacting to her choice to explore a new digital space while making it clear that her content will focus on her unique artistic and personal expressions rather than explicit material.

harry potter Jessie Cave

