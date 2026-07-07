LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain kerala King 100 ayodhya indonesia Madhya Pradesh Waqf Board EPFO Avalahalli Police crime news Microsoft AI investment FIFA World Cup 2026 bangladesh Heavy Rain
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Queen 2 Legal Trouble: Phantom Studios has sued JioStar for ₹250 crore in the Bombay High Court, labeling the Kangana Ranaut-led film an "unauthorised sequel." The lawsuit claims a total infringement of the original film's intellectual property.

Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- IMDb
Kangana Ranaut, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-07 14:57 IST

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Sued: The highly anticipated sequel to the cult movie, Queen, that starred Kangana Ranaut in 2014 has now run into some huge legal trouble. Barely a few days after celebrating the end of principal shooting for the movie, Phantom Studios has now moved the Bombay High Court with an astronomical case worth Rs. 250 crores.

It is a case filed against JioStar, one of the biggest media houses funding the movie.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Is Phantom Studios Claiming Queen 2 Is Unauthorised?

The heart of the legal battle is on whose ownership the rights to make the sequel of Queen are. The claim by Phantom Studios is that it holds 50 percent ownership in the intellectual property rights of the original movie and with that, the rights to make any sequels, adaptations, and derivative films from it.

From media sources, it seems that Phantom Studios took the matter to the Bombay High Court when it learned that Queen 2 had finished all its shooting without anyone’s notice and was already in the post-production process. It is claimed that they have not granted permission to use their brand or characters for the sequel of Queen.

What Led to the Sudden ₹250 Crore Lawsuit?

This litigation did not happen overnight, but is a consequence of several months’ worth of ignored corporate correspondence. Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Phantom Studios had put out a public statement in April, which warned about copyright infringement.

“Non-action by the duo has caused them to face suit from Phantom Studios for infringement,” said a source. “Communications have been done to Vikas and JioStar prior to taking this route.”

Since all these efforts by the corporation were ignored, Phantom Studios resorted to taking strict legal action by asking for immediate compensation amounting to ₹250 crore.

What Is the History Behind the Queen IP Rights Split?

In order to appreciate how Queen had become such an ownerless film, it is necessary to trace back the history of Phantom Films. Originally, the movie released in 2014 was produced under the auspices of the legendary company established by directors Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

After some disagreements and departures from the company over time, Phantom Films was formally terminated in 2019. Nevertheless, the corporate flag of the company was brought back in 2022 under the name of Phantom Studios with the involvement of Madhu Mantena and producer Sheetal Talwar. As a result of the reincarnation of the company, the rights for the original library remained associated with the current version of Phantom Studios, including their 50% share in Queen.

Will the Legal Dispute Delay the Release of Queen 2?

As it stands, shooting on Queen 2 is already complete, and Kangana Ranaut has recently posted images of the celebration after completing filming on social media. Nevertheless, with the multi-million dollar copyright case currently pending before the Bombay High Court, the release of the movie in cinemas is fraught with much uncertainty.

If an interim stay order is issued by the court, then JioStar will be banned from showing or marketing the film until there is a resolution of the ownership battle or financial settlement between JioStar and Phantom Studios.

ALSO READ: Why Is Tabu’s Reunion With Nagarjuna Creating So Much Buzz? Here Is All We Know

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained
Tags: Kangana RanautQueen 2

RELATED News

Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11:Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Continues Strong Run, Crosses Rs 170 Crore Worldwide

Alpha Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt-Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Stays Steady, Nears ₹40 Crore India Net

Lock Upp 2: Sunita Ahuja Shuts Down Shilpa Shinde After She Questions Her Marriage With Govinda, Says ‘Mera Pati 50 Se Affair Kare…’

Who Is Lakshmi Priya? Malayalam Actress Faces FIR After Kerala Court Orders Probe In Ansiba Hassan Harassment Case

Anshula Kapoor Shares Dreamy Wedding Photos With Rohan Thakkar, Pens Heartfelt Note: ‘It Was Always You’

LATEST NEWS

Cult.fit IPO: Why Is India’s Fitness Giant Going Public? Rs 950 Cr IPO, OFS Explained

MP Board 5th, 8th Supplementary Result 2026 OUT Today: Check Direct Link Here

Nothing Phone 4B Launches In India Today: Check Expected Price, Camera, Specs And RCB Edition

Why Is Abhishek Sharma in Delhi High Court? India Star Seeks Action Against Fake AI Content

Insurance Coverage For Losses Caused By Epidemics, Natural Disasters And Accidental Incidents, More Than 2.28 Lakh Animals To Be Covered

Is Macron Safe? Explosive Devices Detonated Near Hotel Housing France President in Damascus

What Happened in Kerala’s Wayanad Tunnel Project? Landslide Near Meppady Traps Several | Watch

‘Bought iPhone for Girlfriend from stolen Ram Temple donation Money’: Accused Avinash Shukla to Police

Will Indian Travellers Soon Be Able To Use UPI In Indonesia? Here’s What PM Modi Announced

Liquor Ban Ineffective in Bihar? Jehanabad Sadar Hospital Doctor, Staff Caught Drinking Alcohol On Camera | Video

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained
Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained
Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained
Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

QUICK LINKS