Why Has Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Been Sued for Rs 250 Crore? Full Row Explained

Kangana Ranaut’s Queen 2 Sued: The highly anticipated sequel to the cult movie, Queen, that starred Kangana Ranaut in 2014 has now run into some huge legal trouble. Barely a few days after celebrating the end of principal shooting for the movie, Phantom Studios has now moved the Bombay High Court with an astronomical case worth Rs. 250 crores.

It is a case filed against JioStar, one of the biggest media houses funding the movie.

Why Is Phantom Studios Claiming Queen 2 Is Unauthorised?

The heart of the legal battle is on whose ownership the rights to make the sequel of Queen are. The claim by Phantom Studios is that it holds 50 percent ownership in the intellectual property rights of the original movie and with that, the rights to make any sequels, adaptations, and derivative films from it.

From media sources, it seems that Phantom Studios took the matter to the Bombay High Court when it learned that Queen 2 had finished all its shooting without anyone’s notice and was already in the post-production process. It is claimed that they have not granted permission to use their brand or characters for the sequel of Queen.

What Led to the Sudden ₹250 Crore Lawsuit?

This litigation did not happen overnight, but is a consequence of several months’ worth of ignored corporate correspondence. Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that Phantom Studios had put out a public statement in April, which warned about copyright infringement.

“Non-action by the duo has caused them to face suit from Phantom Studios for infringement,” said a source. “Communications have been done to Vikas and JioStar prior to taking this route.”

Since all these efforts by the corporation were ignored, Phantom Studios resorted to taking strict legal action by asking for immediate compensation amounting to ₹250 crore.

What Is the History Behind the Queen IP Rights Split?

In order to appreciate how Queen had become such an ownerless film, it is necessary to trace back the history of Phantom Films. Originally, the movie released in 2014 was produced under the auspices of the legendary company established by directors Vikas Bahl, Anurag Kashyap, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Madhu Mantena.

After some disagreements and departures from the company over time, Phantom Films was formally terminated in 2019. Nevertheless, the corporate flag of the company was brought back in 2022 under the name of Phantom Studios with the involvement of Madhu Mantena and producer Sheetal Talwar. As a result of the reincarnation of the company, the rights for the original library remained associated with the current version of Phantom Studios, including their 50% share in Queen.

Will the Legal Dispute Delay the Release of Queen 2?

As it stands, shooting on Queen 2 is already complete, and Kangana Ranaut has recently posted images of the celebration after completing filming on social media. Nevertheless, with the multi-million dollar copyright case currently pending before the Bombay High Court, the release of the movie in cinemas is fraught with much uncertainty.

If an interim stay order is issued by the court, then JioStar will be banned from showing or marketing the film until there is a resolution of the ownership battle or financial settlement between JioStar and Phantom Studios.

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