Thursday, April 17, 2025
Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Gadot, who served as a combat fitness instructor in the IDF, was active during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict. That war resulted in over 1,000 Lebanese civilian deaths and left over a million people displaced.

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Lebanon has banned Disney's 'Snow White' film


Lebanon has officially banned Disney’s latest live-action film Snow White, citing the casting of Israeli actress Gal Gadot as the reason.

The move is due to Gadot’s placement on the country’s “Israel boycott list,” enforced amid heightened regional tensions.

Gal Gadot’s Role Triggers Film Ban in Lebanon

Gal Gadot, who portrays the Evil Queen opposite Rachel Zegler as Snow White, is at the center of the controversy. Despite the film’s global release last month, Lebanese cinemas have prohibited its screening, acting under the direction of Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar.

The decision was supported by Lebanon’s media censorship body in light of Israel’s ongoing military actions against Hezbollah, which have resulted in civilian casualties.

This ban is not unprecedented. According to a spokesperson from Italia Films, which distributes Disney titles in the Middle East, Lebanon has never permitted the release of any film featuring Gal Gadot.

The actress has been on Lebanon’s blacklist for several years, largely due to her service in the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) and her public support for Israel.

Gal Gadot’s Military Background and Political Stance

Gadot, who served as a combat fitness instructor in the IDF, was active during the 2006 Israel-Lebanon conflict. That war resulted in over 1,000 Lebanese civilian deaths and left over a million people displaced.

Gadot’s participation in that conflict reportedly influenced Lebanon’s decision to ban her 2017 film Wonder Woman.

In 2024, Gadot spoke at the Anti-Defamation League summit, condemning support for Hamas following the October 7 attacks, and expressed her disappointment in the lack of global condemnation for the violence.

Her strong pro-Israel stance has further fueled controversy in the Arab world.

On-Set Tensions Between Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegler

Reports have emerged of an alleged cold relationship between Gadot and co-star Rachel Zegler during the filming of Snow White. Sources claim the two actresses “had nothing in common,” citing a significant age gap and stark political differences—Zegler has shown public support for Palestine, which contrasted Gadot’s views.

Though the stars reportedly maintained professionalism, insiders said they were not close, and there was a clear divide due to their ideological beliefs.

