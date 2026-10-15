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Home > Entertainment News > Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened

Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened

Actor Imran Khan has reportedly been directed to leave India by October 28 after participating in a Mumbai protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. Here’s what led to the notice.

Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram
Imran Khan, Image Credits- Instagram

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Thu 2026-10-15 11:09 IST

Actor Imran Khan, nephew of Bollywood star Aamir Khan, has reportedly been directed to leave India by October 28 following his participation in a protest in Mumbai calling for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation. The development comes days after the actor was detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration on October 10.

The case has drawn attention to Khan’s citizenship status and the rules applicable to Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders. BJP leader and former MP Kirit Somaiya had earlier sought action against the actor, questioning whether a foreign citizen could participate in a political protest in India.

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Here is what happened and why the matter has attracted attention.

Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Imran Khan To Leave India?

According to reports published on October 15, Khan has been asked to leave India by October 28 following his participation in the protest at Mumbai’s August Kranti Maidan. The action reportedly followed an inquiry into his involvement in the demonstration and his status as a foreign national. Khan is reported to be a United States citizen and an OCI cardholder. OCI status provides eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin with certain privileges, including a lifelong, multiple-entry visa, but it does not confer Indian citizenship.

Earlier, Somaiya wrote to Mumbai Police seeking an inquiry into Khan’s participation in the protest. He questioned whether the actor had obtained the required permission to take part in the demonstration and called for action, arguing that Khan was a foreign citizen.= Mumbai Police subsequently forwarded the complaint to the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), according to earlier media reports. Subsequent coverage reported that a notice directing Khan to leave India by October 28 had been issued.

The reported notice is a direction to leave the country; it should not automatically be described as a completed deportation. The exact legal basis and the authority responsible for the final direction should be distinguished from Somaiya’s earlier demand for action.

What Happened At The Mumbai Protest?

The protest took place on October 10 at August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai. Demonstrators were calling for the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The agitation was linked to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), which had called for protests. Khan was among those detained by Mumbai Police during the demonstration. Videos and photographs from the incident circulated online, including footage of the actor being escorted towards a police vehicle.

Speaking to reporters before his detention, Khan said he had attended as a resident of Mumbai rather than as a representative of a political organisation.

“I don’t have demands. I am here as a citizen, as a person who lives in this city,” he said, explaining that he wanted to understand why freedom of movement was being restricted and why people’s voices were being suppressed.

He also said he was not part of any organisation and was participating in an individual capacity. After his detention, Khan shared a post from inside a police vehicle with the caption, “Apparently, I am going for a drive.”

What Did Kirit Somaiya Say About Imran Khan?

Somaiya questioned Khan’s participation in the protest on the grounds that he was a foreign citizen. In a letter to Mumbai Police Joint Commissioner Manoj Kumar Sharma, the former BJP MP sought an inquiry into whether the actor was legally permitted to join the agitation. Somaiya also called for Khan’s immediate deportation and raised questions about the rules governing OCI cardholders and their participation in political demonstrations.

His complaint preceded the reported direction asking Khan to leave India. However, Somaiya’s allegations and demands should be distinguished from the action taken by the authorities; the existence of a complaint alone does not establish that an individual has committed an offence.

What Does Imran Khan’s OCI Status Mean?

An OCI card allows eligible foreign citizens of Indian origin to live in India under specified conditions and provides several privileges, but it is not equivalent to Indian citizenship. OCI cardholders do not have the same political rights as Indian citizens, including the right to vote in Indian elections. The legal question in Khan’s case concerns the rules that apply to foreign nationals and OCI cardholders participating in political activities. The precise grounds for the reported notice, and any further action that may follow, depend on the relevant authorities’ decision and the applicable provisions.

As of the reports published on October 15, Khan had reportedly been directed to leave India by October 28. The development follows his detention during the protest and the complaint filed by Somaiya. Any further clarification from Khan or the authorities would help establish the next steps in the case.

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Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened
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Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened

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Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened
Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened
Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened
Why Has Mumbai Police Asked Actor Imran Khan To Leave India? Here’s What Happened
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