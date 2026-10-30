LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment News > Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court has summoned Nora Fatehi as a witness in the Rs 200-crore extortion case linked to Sukesh Chandrasekhar. She has been asked to appear on November 2. Here's why her name features in the case.

Nora Fatehi and Sukesh Chandrasekhar (Image: X)
Nora Fatehi and Sukesh Chandrasekhar (Image: X)

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Fri 2026-10-30 18:48 IST

The Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has been called to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case in which the alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar is involved. Nora Fatehi has been asked to make her appearance on November 2, 2026, in the case as a witness.

Nora Fatehi has been named in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case. This is because the current summons has been issued in relation to her appearing as a witness in the case and not for being charged in this matter.

You Might Be Interested In

Why Has Delhi Court Summoned Nora Fatehi?

According to reports, Nora has received summons from the court asking her to appear in the case to testify on November 2. She has been included in the third supplementary chargesheet as witness LW-3. Getting summons does not necessarily mean that the actress has been charged for being part of extortion or money-laundering. Nora’s involvement in the present case is only as a witness, and her testimony may help the investigation.

Nora was previously interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police in the context of the ongoing case. Her communications with individuals connected with Chandrasekhar, who were connected with an event in Chennai and luxury gifts allegedly sent to her and others connected to her, were under suspicion.

What Is The Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

The case centres on allegations that Chandrasekhar extorted approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020 and 2021. According to the allegations investigated by Delhi Police, Chandrasekhar allegedly impersonated senior government officials while lodged in Delhi’s Rohini Jail. He is accused of promising Aditi Singh that he could help secure her husband’s release from jail in exchange for money.

Investigators alleged that the money was collected through multiple transactions. The case subsequently involved allegations of money laundering, with the Enforcement Directorate examining how the proceeds were allegedly transferred and used.

Chandrasekhar’s wife, Leena Maria Paul, and several alleged associates have also featured in the investigation. The case drew considerable public attention after the names of Bollywood actors, including Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, emerged during the probe.

Why Did Delhi Police Question Nora Fatehi Earlier?

Nora was questioned by the ED in October 2021 in relation to the investigation conducted into the allegations of the money laundering syndicate. It is reported that the investigation was seeking to gather details on the meetings and associations of Nora with Chandrasekhar and others. In September 2022, Nora was questioned for around seven hours by the Delhi Police EOW. They were inquiring about an event held in Chennai by a firm linked with the wife of Chandrasekhar and about the luxury gifts allegedly received through intermediaries.

Along with Nora, Pinky Irani, who was alleged to have introduced the actors to Chandrasekhar, was also questioned. The police were investigating the links between the persons concerned and the exchange of gifts. It had already been stated by the representatives of Nora that she was cooperative with the authorities in the investigation and she had nothing to do with the crime.

Is Nora Fatehi An Accused In The Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

No. The latest summons asks Nora to appear as a witness in the extortion case. Her inclusion in the supplementary chargesheet as a witness is distinct from being named as an accused. Jacqueline Fernandez, meanwhile, was separately named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering proceedings linked to Chandrasekhar. The two actors’ roles in the investigation should not be treated as identical.

Nora is expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on November 2. Her testimony will form part of the ongoing proceedings in the case.

ALSO READ: Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Cleric Calls Her Temple Prayers ‘Haram’ And Asks Her To Repent

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know
Tags: Bollywood newsDelhi Courtentertainment newsExtortion Casehome-hero-pos-5nora fatehiSukesh Chandrasekhar

RELATED News

Sara Ali Khan Faces Fatwa Over Kedarnath Visit; Cleric Calls Her Temple Prayers ‘Haram’ And Asks Her To Repent

Ananya Panday’s B’Day SPL: School Insecurities, Online Bullying And The Initiative She Started At 20 — Stories Beyond Bollywood

WATCH: Shraddha Kapoor Turns Lavani Queen In Eetha Trailer; Nana Patekar Makes One Of His Final Screen Appearances

WATCH VIDEO: 35,000 Feet Above Ground! Parineeti Chopra Celebrates Karwa Chauth Mid-Air With Raghav Chadha; Viral Video Wins Hearts

WATCH: Who Is Orry Dressed As This Halloween? The Tumbbad Connection Behind His Terrifying Look

LATEST NEWS

Hearzap Acquires Amplifon India: What the Deal Means for Hearing Care

SANS Institute Signs MoU with UPSIFS to Develop Cybersecurity Skills in the Presence of the Hon’ble Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Shri Yogi Adityanath Ji

Fiberweb India Limited Q2 FY27 Total Income Surges 209.36% QoQ to ₹30.99 Cr; EBITDA Rises 76.77% & Net Profit Jumps 366.02%

She Kept Karwa Chauth Fast for Her Husband’s Long Life, But Fell From Terrace While Performing Rituals in UP and Died

Western Overseas Study Abroad Limited Management Team Visits Russia to Participate in: Russia–India Mutual Efficiency Business Forum 2026

Patel Retail Limited to Expand Ambernath Distribution Centre by 20,000 Sq. Ft.; Total Area to Increase to 84,000 Sq. Ft.

Siyaram Recycling Industries reports strong H1 FY27 performance; Targets lifetime-high revenue of Rs 600 crores in FY27

MahaVastu Unveils Industrial Blueprint to Address Global Manufacturing Challenges

‘God, Please…’ Kanpur Mayor Pramila Pandey’s Only Karwa Chauth Wish Is To Celebrate The Festival With Her Husband Again As He Battles Brain Tumour

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know
Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know
Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know
Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know
Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

QUICK LINKS