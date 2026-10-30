Why Has Nora Fatehi Been Summoned By Delhi Court In Sukesh Chandrasekhar’s Rs 200-Crore Case? Here’s What We Know

The Bollywood actress and dancer Nora Fatehi has been called to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi in connection with the Rs 200 crore extortion case in which the alleged fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar is involved. Nora Fatehi has been asked to make her appearance on November 2, 2026, in the case as a witness.

Nora Fatehi has been named in the third supplementary chargesheet filed in the case. This is because the current summons has been issued in relation to her appearing as a witness in the case and not for being charged in this matter.

Why Has Delhi Court Summoned Nora Fatehi?

According to reports, Nora has received summons from the court asking her to appear in the case to testify on November 2. She has been included in the third supplementary chargesheet as witness LW-3. Getting summons does not necessarily mean that the actress has been charged for being part of extortion or money-laundering. Nora’s involvement in the present case is only as a witness, and her testimony may help the investigation.

Nora was previously interrogated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Economic Offences Wing (EOW), Delhi Police in the context of the ongoing case. Her communications with individuals connected with Chandrasekhar, who were connected with an event in Chennai and luxury gifts allegedly sent to her and others connected to her, were under suspicion.

What Is The Rs 200-Crore Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

The case centres on allegations that Chandrasekhar extorted approximately Rs 200 crore from Aditi Singh, the wife of former Ranbaxy promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh, during 2020 and 2021. According to the allegations investigated by Delhi Police, Chandrasekhar allegedly impersonated senior government officials while lodged in Delhi’s Rohini Jail. He is accused of promising Aditi Singh that he could help secure her husband’s release from jail in exchange for money.

Investigators alleged that the money was collected through multiple transactions. The case subsequently involved allegations of money laundering, with the Enforcement Directorate examining how the proceeds were allegedly transferred and used.

Chandrasekhar’s wife, Leena Maria Paul, and several alleged associates have also featured in the investigation. The case drew considerable public attention after the names of Bollywood actors, including Nora Fatehi and Jacqueline Fernandez, emerged during the probe.

Why Did Delhi Police Question Nora Fatehi Earlier?

Nora was questioned by the ED in October 2021 in relation to the investigation conducted into the allegations of the money laundering syndicate. It is reported that the investigation was seeking to gather details on the meetings and associations of Nora with Chandrasekhar and others. In September 2022, Nora was questioned for around seven hours by the Delhi Police EOW. They were inquiring about an event held in Chennai by a firm linked with the wife of Chandrasekhar and about the luxury gifts allegedly received through intermediaries.

Along with Nora, Pinky Irani, who was alleged to have introduced the actors to Chandrasekhar, was also questioned. The police were investigating the links between the persons concerned and the exchange of gifts. It had already been stated by the representatives of Nora that she was cooperative with the authorities in the investigation and she had nothing to do with the crime.

Is Nora Fatehi An Accused In The Sukesh Chandrasekhar Case?

No. The latest summons asks Nora to appear as a witness in the extortion case. Her inclusion in the supplementary chargesheet as a witness is distinct from being named as an accused. Jacqueline Fernandez, meanwhile, was separately named as an accused in the Enforcement Directorate’s money-laundering proceedings linked to Chandrasekhar. The two actors’ roles in the investigation should not be treated as identical.

Nora is expected to appear before the Rouse Avenue Court on November 2. Her testimony will form part of the ongoing proceedings in the case.

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