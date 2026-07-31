Why Has Shalini Passi Moved The Orissa High Court? Jagannath Temple Photo Case Explained

TV Actor and content creator Shalini Passi has moved to Orissa High Court seeking to quash a criminal case registered against her in Puri. The legal problem arises from the allegations that she captured pictures inside the restricted inner premises of famous 12th century Lord Jagannath Temple and published them on Instagram.

What is the Jagannath Temple photo controversy involving Shalini Passi?

The case stems from an event where photographs depicting the inner areas of the Jagannath Temple at Puri were shared on social media and became viral. The photos were reported to be posted on the verified Instagram handle of Shalini Passi.

According to Section 30-A (4-C) of the Jagannath Temple Act, 1953, carrying cameras, mobile phones, or any other photographic device inside the temple premises is absolutely not allowed. As soon as the photographs became public knowledge, an FIR was filed at the Singhadwara Police Station at Puri (G.R. Case No. 502 of 2021).

“Mobile phones and cameras are strictly banned inside the 12th-century shrine to maintain security and traditional sanctity. Any unauthorized recording attracts legal penalties under the Jagannath Temple Act.” — Puri Temple Administration Guidelines

What are the key arguments presented by Shalini Passi’s legal team?

Filing her petition under Section 528 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023, Passi’s legal team requested the High Court to quash the lower court’s cognizance order and drop all charges.

During the hearing before Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra, her defense argued that even if the allegation were to be taken at the face value, they fail to establish the elements required for the charged criminal offense. Senior counsel argued that police went on to invoke special sections in the FIR which do not legally apply to the facts of the case. Other than that, the petition argues that there was no intent to breach the temple’s sanctity or rules established by it.

What is the current status of the case in the Orissa High Court?

This case has been taken up by the Orissa High Court for further scrutiny. The State counsel appearing for Odisha has asked for further time to take instructions from the local police and to file a reply to the plea of quashing.

Time has been provided to the prosecution to put forward their position during the consideration of whether the case is sufficiently meritorious enough for Passi’s prosecution.



ALSO READ: Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 8: Thalapathy Vijay’s Film Sees Another Drop, Crosses Rs 150 Crore In India