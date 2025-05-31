Home
Sunday, June 1, 2025
  Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Reports of trouble between Sweeney and Davino began circulating earlier this year. In March, an insider told People magazine that the relationship had been “rocky for a long time.”

Why Has Sydney Sweeney Called Off Her Wedding? Euphoria Star Confirms Her Split With Longtime Fiancé Jonathan Davino

Sydney Sweeney with Jonathan Davino in happier times


Actress Sydney Sweeney has officially addressed her split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino. In her latest interview, the Euphoria star confirmed that the engagement had ended and expressed that she is thoroughly enjoying her current single life.

Why has Sydney Sweeney called off her wedding?

When asked whether wedding bells were in her near future, the 27-year-old simply replied, “No.”

When the interviewer asked if she was single, Sweeney responded affirmatively, adding, “I’m learning a lot about myself, spending more time with my friends. And I’m loving it.” The actress, who rose to fame through shows like Euphoria and The White Lotus, seems to be embracing this new chapter.

 

Insider Revealed the Relationship Had Been Rocky

Reports of trouble between Sweeney and Davino began circulating earlier this year. In March, an insider told People magazine that the relationship had been "rocky for a long time."

According to the source, Sweeney had been immersed in her professional commitments, which may have taken a toll on the engagement.

“Sydney is exactly where she wants to be right now,” the insider stated. “Her schedule this year is packed, but she’s not overwhelmed by the workload—she’s energized by it.”

However, the source also noted that planning the wedding and maintaining the relationship had started to feel burdensome for Sweeney. “She didn’t feel right about it,” they added.

From Romance to Engagement: A Look Back

Sweeney and Davino were first romantically linked in 2018. After dating for several years, the film producer proposed in 2022. That same year, Sweeney told Cosmopolitan that she preferred dating outside of the entertainment industry to keep her personal life grounded.

“I don’t date actors or musicians… I can just be normal Syd that way,” she said.

Even though she kept much of their relationship private, Sweeney spoke fondly of Davino in an interview with Glamour magazine in October 2023. At the time, she said, “We’re in it together and we want to see each other succeed.”

Her recent comments suggest the relationship ended on respectful terms.

 

