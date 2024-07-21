Why Has Tabu Not Reunited With Shah Rukh Khan After Saathiya? Actress Says, 'I Know What I Have Refused'

Bollywood actress Tabu recently discussed why she and Shah Rukh Khan haven’t collaborated since their cameo roles in “Saathiya.” In an interview, she was asked why they haven’t reunited on screen.

Tabu explained that she is neither a filmmaker nor a scriptwriter, she doesn’t have the power to answer that question. She also mentioned that she has no say in deciding which films Shah Rukh chooses to do.

Why Has Tabu Not Reunited With Shah Rukh Khan?

Since their appearance together in ‘Saathiya in 2002, where they portrayed a couple, fans have been eager to see them reunite. The “Dune Prophecy” star admitted that while she has received offers to work with Shah Rukh again, circumstances have not aligned in their favour.

In an interview with Galatta India, Tabu asserted, “I am not a producer, I am not a director, I am not a scriptwriter, I am really not dictating who Shah Rukh Khan works with. Okay? And which films are going to be made and which films are going to be offered to me next. I can only say yes or no from what is offered to me.”

She added, “(There were films), I know what I have refused and I am sure he has also refused a few. Aisa kuch hua nahi ke our paths crossed. But I must respect the fact that a lot of people want to see me and Shah Rukh together, I will not discount all that.”

Earlier this month, Tabu discussed her appearance in the song “Deewangi Deewangi” from the movie Om Shanti Om. The actress revealed that Shah Rukh Khan generously gave expensive gifts to all the celebrities who took part in the film.

In a candid conversation with Zoom, Tabu said, “Many people want to see us together. There was a scene that we all did. I did it for Farah, and it was a lot of fun. They provided me with wonderful clothes, hair, and makeup, and we received very expensive gifts from Shah Rukh Khan.”

