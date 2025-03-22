This is not the first time TikTok has faced backlash over its AI filters. In 2023, the platform’s ‘age filter’, which showed users an altered version of their older selves, sparked criticism for reinforcing negative perceptions of aging.

TikTok has taken down its AI-powered ‘chubby filter’, which altered users’ appearances by making them look significantly heavier.

The removal follows widespread criticism from users and experts, who warned that such features could contribute to toxic diet culture.

Why TikTok’s ‘Chubby Filter’ Was Removed?

Many TikTok users shared before-and-after images demonstrating how the filter exaggerated body size. Critics argued that the filter promoted body shaming and should not be allowed. BBC reported that several users found it offensive, with one person posting on X (formerly Twitter):

“No, it’s really a fat filter that makes you chubby from head to toe.”

In response, TikTok informed BBC that it is reviewing videos featuring the effect, preventing them from being recommended, and restricting them from appearing on teen accounts.

How TikTok’s ‘Chubby Filter’ Worked

TikTok’s filters are widely used for fun and beauty enhancements, such as smoothing wrinkles and acne. However, the ‘chubby filter’ sparked controversy as it encouraged a trend where users showcased before-and-after transformations, with the second image depicting a much larger body size.

Several users expressed concerns about the psychological impact of the filter. Speaking to BBC, Emma, a TikTok user, shared her concerns:

“My first thought when I saw the ‘chubby filter’ was how damaging that would be.”

Similarly, TikTok influencer Sadie, who has over 66,000 followers, welcomed the removal of the filter:

“I’m happy that TikTok did that because social media should be a fun, lighthearted place, not somewhere where you get bullied for how you look.”

TikTok’s Response to the ‘Chubby Filter’ Controversy

TikTok clarified that the chubby filter was created by CapCut, a separate editing app owned by ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company. The platform further assured users that any content violating its community guidelines, including bullying or harassment, would be removed.

By addressing concerns over body image and digital well-being, TikTok aims to maintain a safer space for users. However, the debate surrounding AI beauty filters continues to be a hot topic in social media discussions.