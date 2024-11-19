Why House of the Dragon Needs Its Darker Side? Fans Pose Strong Criticism

HBO’s House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, has faced criticism for veering away from the morally complex characters

HBO’s House of the Dragon, the much-anticipated prequel to Game of Thrones, has faced criticism for veering away from the morally complex characters and intricate storytelling found in George R.R. Martin’s book, Fire & Blood. Fans argue that the show has softened its characters, particularly Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower, diluting the dark themes that made the source material so compelling.

Readers of Fire & Blood know these figures as deeply flawed, sometimes villainous individuals, navigating the brutal world of Westeros with cunning and ruthlessness. Yet, the show has portrayed them in a much more sympathetic light, raising concerns that this departure undermines the narrative’s tension and stakes.

Rhaenyra Targaryen: A Villain in Waiting

In Fire & Blood, Rhaenyra Targaryen starts as the “Realm’s Delight,” beloved for her charm and wit. However, after the death of her father, King Viserys, her character undergoes a dramatic transformation. Faced with betrayal, the usurpation of her throne by her half-brother Aegon II, and personal tragedies such as the death of her son Lucerys, Rhaenyra enters what fans often describe as her “villain era.”

Despite this rich material, the series writers have chosen to depict her as a more traditional protagonist, often striving for peace even in the face of treachery. For instance:

She refrains from ordering the assassination of Prince Jaehaerys , a choice that in the book highlights her pragmatic and ruthless side.

, a choice that in the book highlights her pragmatic and ruthless side. Her attempt to reconcile with Alicent Hightower by disguising herself in a septa’s robe, a move entirely absent from the novel, paints her as overly diplomatic and passive.

Such creative decisions have frustrated viewers eager to see Rhaenyra embrace her darker tendencies. “These experiences should have forged her into a more vengeful and commanding figure,” argue fans, who feel that softening her character diminishes the drama of the show.

Alicent Hightower: From Fierce to Forgiving

Alicent Hightower, another pivotal character, has also been reimagined for the screen. In the books, Alicent is a shrewd and calculating political player, deeply committed to securing the Iron Throne for her children at any cost. Yet, in the series, she has been portrayed as hesitant and remorseful, even going so far as to seek reconciliation with Rhaenyra in a surprising season finale scene where she offers clemency and surrenders Aegon’s claim.

This deviation from her cutthroat nature feels like a missed opportunity to showcase the depth and complexity of Alicent’s motivations. Fans argue that making her more ruthless and unapologetic could elevate the show’s tension, creating a rivalry that matches the epic scope of Game of Thrones.

Embrace the Darkness

HBO has a blueprint for creating morally ambiguous, captivating female characters in the critically acclaimed drama Succession. Shiv Roy, played by Sarah Snook, serves as a prime example. Initially presented as a principled outsider to her family’s corporate machinations, Shiv’s evolution into a morally compromised and ambitious player added layers of intrigue to the show.

“Most fans reacted negatively towards the character,” the article notes, “but this was her breaking stereotypes.” Shiv’s arc demonstrated that female characters could be just as ruthless as their male counterparts without losing the audience’s investment.

This lesson is directly applicable to House of the Dragon. Rhaenyra and Alicent have the potential to fill similar roles, as their actions—when true to the book—place them squarely in morally gray territory. Yet, the show’s writers seem reluctant to explore this, opting instead for a safer portrayal that risks losing the edge that defines the world of Westeros.

The Case for Villainous Women

The reluctance to fully embrace Rhaenyra and Alicent’s darker sides may stem from societal discomfort with female protagonists who are unapologetically villainous. While male characters like Tywin Lannister or even Aegon II are celebrated for their cunning, female characters often face greater scrutiny when operating in the same moral space.

The groundwork for Rhaenyra and Alicent’s transformation has already been laid. The betrayals, tragedies, and political conflicts they endure should naturally push them toward more extreme actions. Fans argue that portraying them as despicable yet relatable would not only align with Martin’s vision but also heighten the drama and stakes of the story.

A Path Forward for House of the Dragon

If House of the Dragon hopes to recapture the critical acclaim and cultural dominance of its predecessor, it must take risks. The show’s strength lies in its morally complex characters and the brutal, high-stakes world they inhabit. Watering down these characters for the sake of likability does a disservice to the rich source material and the audience’s expectations.

By allowing Rhaenyra Targaryen and Alicent Hightower to fully embrace their villainous arcs, the series could reinvigorate its narrative and create characters who are not only unforgettable but also true to the legacy of Westeros.