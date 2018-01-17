Today, 'Aruvi' has created awareness and opened up the road for faster integration of HIV-positive people into normal society. Arun Prabhu has been extremely sensitive to the subject of HIV and shown how Aruvi is transformed through the various stages of her life. The emotional connect he establishes with the audience through the film and the main character is what is most haunting and memorable. While there are flaws and the movie is not perfect, the underlying message is what I believe is paramount.

Everyone who has seen the Tamil film ‘Aruvi’ directed by Arun Prabu Purushothaman, has only one thing to say – brilliant or an adjective equivalent to this. Leaving aside the splendid performances, it is the choice of subject by Arun Prabu that is path-breaking not just in Tamil cinema but even in Indian cinema. The movie is centred around a young girl named Aruvi who suddenly discovers she is HIV positive and how her life takes a turn for the worse from there.

Rejected by her parents, ostracised by society and used by men, Aruvi fights for survival in this world. And her story tells the tale of so many people living with HIV in Tamil Nadu and in India. If you look at Tamil Nadu, there are about 1.43 lakh people living with HIV (PLHIV) and data from Tamil Nadu State AIDS Control Society now shows that an HIV/AIDS patient can live for more than 25 to 30 years after being detected. While there are many HIV-positive people who don’t face issues, there are others – men and women – whose stories are similar to Aruvi’s.

Recently, I met a young woman from Denmark who has been HIV-positive for the last seven years. She told me that even in a highly developed country like hers, people with HIV are ostracised and shunned by society. Today across Tamil Nadu, we have numerous orphanages/homes for children with HIV as their parents abandon them or leave them there due to lack of financial means to look after them.

Aditi Balan, who played the titular role of Aruvi, visited one such home in Tiruvanamalai and told me, “The kids are so normal and they want to do everything a normal child does – sing, play, dance.” She seems to have undergone a mental and emotional change after having this done film, as it has opened her eyes to a whole new world – the world of HIV-patients which is exactly like ours. And that’s precisely what ‘Aruvi’ has managed to do as a film for the audience as well.

Today, ‘Aruvi’ has created awareness and opened up the road for faster integration of HIV-positive people into normal society. Arun Prabhu has been extremely sensitive to the subject of HIV and shown how Aruvi is transformed through the various stages of her life. The emotional connect he establishes with the audience through the film and the main character is what is most haunting and memorable. While there are flaws and the movie is not perfect, the underlying message is what I believe is paramount.

The subject of HIV is an important one today in India as are many others. While Tamil cinema has always been innovative and pushed the boundaries as far as cinematic subjects are concerned, it would be good for Indian cinema as a whole to look at more such stories. There is a need for more directors like Arun Prabhu and producers like SR Prabhu who will bet on subjects like these and back a strong story. Films like ‘Aruvi’ have the power to spread awareness, change mindsets and influence people in ways that we can’t imagine. For instance, someone might volunteer at a children’s home every month while another person might donate to charity. Transformation is key to change in society and for us to progress, grow and evolve as a society, we need films like ‘Aruvi’ to be the voice and herald the change.