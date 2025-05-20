Why Indian Films Keep Pairing Older Male Stars With Much Younger Women

While aging male actors are seen as evergreen and bankable, aging female actors often struggle to find substantial roles, let alone romantic leads.

The trailer of Kamal Haasan’s upcoming film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, may have generated excitement among fans of the iconic duo, but one scene in particular has sparked controversy. A romantic moment between the 70-year-old Haasan and actress Trisha Krishnan, who is in her 40s, drew criticism on social media, with many questioning the continued trend of much older male actors being cast opposite younger women.

This instance is far from isolated. In fact, such age-disparate romantic pairings have become normalized across Indian cinema. In Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan was 51 when he played a romantic lead opposite 29-year-old Anushka Sharma in Jab Harry Met Sejal (2017). Salman Khan, who is now 59, has been paired with much younger actresses throughout his career. He starred opposite 28-year-old Disha Patani in Radhe (2021) and is now set to share screen space with Rashmika Mandanna (also 28) in the upcoming film Sikandar, raising eyebrows over a 31-year age gap.

Addressing the criticism, Salman Khan stated that if the actress and her father have no problem with the pairing, others shouldn’t either. He also emphasized that he would continue to work with younger actresses, suggesting audience acceptance is the deciding factor.

Akshay Kumar has similarly faced flak for roles where the age difference is glaring. In Housefull 4 (2019), the 52-year-old actor was cast opposite Kriti Sanon, then 29. In Tamil cinema, superstar Rajinikanth has been routinely paired with much younger heroines such as Sonakshi Sinha in Lingaa (2014) and Nayanthara in Darbar (2020) with age gaps nearing 30 years in both cases.

The trend extends to Telugu cinema as well. Veteran actors like Nagarjuna, Chiranjeevi, and Balakrishna, all in their 60s, continue to be cast opposite women in their 20s and 30s. The movie Veera Simha Reddy featured 62-year-old Balakrishna romancing 36-year-old Shruti Haasan, while Honey Rose, playing his mother in the same movie, is only 31 an example that critics have called absurd. Chiranjeevi’s pairing with Kajal Aggarwal in Khaidi No. 150 (2017) was also criticized for its glaring age mismatch.

Malayalam cinema, too, has seen similar debates. Superstar Mohanlal, 64, recently responded to questions about actors romancing much younger women by stating that acting is about performance, not age. “If you’re healthy and can act even at the age of 100, there’s no issue,” he said. He emphasized that an actor’s choices should be guided by personal comfort and audience acceptance.

Accusations of hypocrisy

However, such statements have fueled accusations of hypocrisy. Critics point out that while older male actors are celebrated for their longevity, older actresses are rarely offered similar opportunities. The idea of an older woman being paired with a younger man remains largely taboo in mainstream cinema and is often met with ridicule or discomfort.

This glaring double standard reveals the gender and age bias prevalent in the film industry. While aging male actors are seen as evergreen and bankable, aging female actors often struggle to find substantial roles, let alone romantic leads. As a result, mainstream Indian films often promote an unrealistic and regressive image of romantic relationships that cater primarily to male fantasies.

Despite periodic criticism, the industry continues to normalize these pairings, citing commercial success and fan loyalty. Producers argue that audiences still flock to see their favorite male stars, regardless of age, and that younger actresses are often chosen to appeal to a broader demographic.

As Thug Life stirs a renewed debate, many are asking whether it’s time for Indian cinema to reflect more realistic and inclusive narratives. Until then, the silver-haired hero with a decades-younger heroine will likely remain a persistent if problematic staple of the Indian screen.

