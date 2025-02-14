Home
Friday, February 14, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Why Is Actor Vijay Getting Y Category Security? Thalapathy Will Now Be Guarded With CRPF Officers, Armed Personnel

The Indian government determines security cover based on threat perception, which is evaluated by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Actor Vijay


Tamil actor Vijay, who launched his political party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) in 2024, has been granted ‘Y+’ category security by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA). The decision comes following a threat assessment report from the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Threat Analysis by Intelligence Agencies: The IB assesses threats posed by terrorist groups, militant organizations, fundamentalist outfits, and organized crime syndicates.

Recommendations to the Home Ministry: Based on these assessments, security agencies recommend whether an individual requires protection.

Government Decision: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) decides on the security level required and whether it should be centrally provided or managed by the state government.

In 2016, during a Lok Sabha session, then Minister of State for Home Affairs, Hansraj Gangaram Ahir, confirmed that security cover is determined by threat perception and public office held by the individual.

Understanding India’s VIP Security Categories

India has a multi-tier security system for VIPs, ranked based on the level of threat perception.

1. SPG (Special Protection Group) – The Highest Level

Exclusive to the Prime Minister and immediate family.
Former PMs and their families are eligible for a limited period after their tenure.
Highly trained elite forces provide absolute security.

2. Z+ Category – High-Risk VIPs

Second-highest level of security after SPG.
Includes over 30 armed personnel for close protection.
Security cover includes residential security and travel protection.

3. Z Category – Senior Leaders & High-Risk Individuals

Comprises about 20 security personnel. Includes one escort vehicle for enhanced mobility and protection.

4. Y+ Category – VIPs & High-Profile Personalities

Includes gunmen for mobile security and residential security personnel.

Typically granted to Chief Ministers and high-profile figures facing potential threats.

Actor Vijay has been assigned this category due to his political entry.

5. X Category – Basic Protection

One Personal Security Officer (PSO) assigned for close protection.

Typically provided to individuals with lower-level security threats.

The granting of ‘Y+’ security to actor Vijay highlights the government’s assessment of potential risks faced by public figures, especially those entering politics. As he steps into the political landscape, this security cover ensures his safety amidst rising public visibility.

