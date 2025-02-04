Aaradhya Bachchan, born on November 16, 2011, is the daughter of actors Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan. She belongs to the legendary Bachchan family, with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan as her grandparents.

The Delhi High Court has requested a response from Google following Aaradhya Bachchan’s appeal to remove misleading online content about her health.

Aaradhya, daughter of Bollywood stars Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan, urged the court to decide the matter without hearing from YouTube channels that failed to respond to the legal proceedings.

Justice Mini Pushkarna issued a notice regarding her request for an ex-parte decision, as the defendants had not appeared in court. Aaradhya and her father, Abhishek Bachchan, filed the lawsuit, which is scheduled for a hearing on March 17.

Why Is Aaradhya Bachchan Moving To Delhi High Court?

Aaradhya Bachchan’s request is for a “summary judgment”, which is part of an ongoing lawsuit. The case stems from an April 20, 2023, interim court order that prohibited several YouTube channels from spreading false claims about her health.

The court had criticized such content, stating that spreading misinformation about a minor was a “morbid perversion.”

The court had previously directed Google to remove misleading videos falsely suggesting that Aaradhya was critically ill or had passed away. The channels involved in the case include:

Bollywood Time

Bolly Pakora

Bolly Samosa

Bollywood Shine

A prima facie case was established, leading to interim relief aimed at preventing further reputational damage.

The lawsuit alleges that some YouTube videos contained blatantly false information about Aaradhya’s health and personal life. It argues that this content harmed the Bachchan family’s reputation, considering their family name as a “protectable trademark” representing “high virtues.”

The legal filing claims these videos were created purely for shock value, instant fame, and financial gain while violating Aaradhya’s privacy as a minor.

Who is Aaradhya Bachchan?

As part of one of India’s most prominent film families, Aaradhya has been in the media spotlight since birth. Despite her young age, she frequently makes headlines, whether for accompanying her mother to high-profile events like the Cannes Film Festival or for taking legal action to protect her privacy.

She is currently a student at Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. Her mother, Aishwarya Rai, is known to be extremely protective, often keeping her away from excessive public exposure.

