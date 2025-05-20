Home
Thursday, May 22, 2025
Live Tv
  Home»
  Entertainment»
  Why Is Akshay Kumar Suing His Hera Pheri Co-Star Paresh Rawal For ₹25 Crores?

Why Is Akshay Kumar Suing His Hera Pheri Co-Star Paresh Rawal For ₹25 Crores?

Social media is abuzz with frustration, especially considering that Rawal had publicly confirmed his role on X (formerly Twitter) back in January and even took part in teaser shoots and pre-production activities.

Why Is Akshay Kumar Suing His Hera Pheri Co-Star Paresh Rawal For ₹25 Crores?

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal


In a major Bollywood shake-up, actor-producer Akshay Kumar has reportedly issued a ₹25 crore legal notice to fellow actor Paresh Rawal.

The notice, sent through Akshay’s production company Cape of Good Films, accuses Rawal of breaching contract terms and abruptly quitting Hera Pheri 3 after filming had already begun.

Paresh Rawal Walks Out Despite Signing Contract and Starting Shoot

According to industry sources, Rawal had not only signed a formal agreement but had also started filming the project alongside Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty, under the direction of veteran filmmaker Priyadarshan.

Despite this, he recently revealed through media interactions that he no longer wishes to be part of the film—reportedly because he simply “did not feel like” continuing.

Hera Pheri 3 Production Takes a Hit

Fans of the Hera Pheri franchise, known for its cult following and meme-worthy scenes, were left disheartened by Rawal’s sudden decision.

Social media is abuzz with frustration, especially considering that Rawal had publicly confirmed his role on X (formerly Twitter) back in January and even took part in teaser shoots and pre-production activities.

Contrary to speculation, insiders claim that neither monetary disagreements nor creative clashes led to Rawal’s departure. In fact, it’s reported that the actor was being paid more than three times his usual fee for this installment.

This has intensified criticism, with one source stating, “If he had no intention of doing the film, he should have declined before accepting the signing amount and wasting the production team’s time and money.”

Industry insiders believe this incident highlights a larger issue within Bollywood—actors backing out of projects without repercussions. One source commented, “Hollywood holds its talent accountable, and it’s time Bollywood adopts similar professionalism. No actor should feel entitled to walk away midway.”

Akshay Kumar’s First Legal Action in 35-Year Career

This legal action marks a first in Akshay Kumar’s nearly four-decade-long career. Despite numerous collaborations and his reputation for professionalism, this is reportedly the first time he has taken legal recourse against a co-actor for violating professional commitments.

This isn’t the first time Paresh Rawal has exited a project abruptly. In 2023, he turned down Oh My God 2 due to dissatisfaction with the script. Back in 2009, he also reportedly walked out of Shah Rukh Khan’s Billu Barber, another film directed by Priyadarshan.

Die-hard fans of Hera Pheri are not amused by the latest development. Many argue that Rawal’s sudden exit—after full participation in early planning and teaser shooting—feels like a betrayal to the loyal fanbase and a costly disruption to the film’s production.

With legal drama unfolding off-screen, the fate of Hera Pheri 3 remains uncertain. As fans eagerly await clarity, the industry watches closely to see if this marks a turning point in how Bollywood handles contractual obligations and professional accountability.

