Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who was expected to make her red carpet debut at the 78th Cannes Film Festival, has reportedly put her plans on hold. The festival began on May 13 and runs through May 24, but Alia decided to skip the opening night due to the ongoing geopolitical tensions between India and Pakistan.

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt took to social media to express her thoughts on the delicate situation between the two countries. Her message was filled with emotion and a sense of national solidarity, which led to further speculation about her Cannes participation.

Why Alia Bhatt Skipped the Cannes’ Red Carpet?

According to a report by a leading publication, Alia was scheduled to fly out over the weekend to attend the grand opening of the festival as a brand ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. However, in light of the current conflict, she reportedly chose not to travel, prioritizing her responsibility and connection to her home country during such sensitive times.

While Alia missed the initial days of the festival, all hope is not lost. Sources suggest that with a ceasefire now in effect, she may still attend some of the events later in the week. “There were several activities lined up for her, but she’s still considering whether she can travel in the coming days. It will also depend on her professional commitments back in India,” the source added.

Insiders have informed Hindustan Times that an official announcement regarding Alia’s appearance is expected soon. Fans and followers are eagerly waiting for a confirmation from the actress or her representatives.

Alia Bhatt’s Cannes Debut Tied to L’Oréal Paris

Alia’s anticipated debut at Cannes is part of her association with L’Oréal Paris, a long-time partner of the prestigious film festival. She was expected to join fellow Indian actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, who is also representing the brand this year.

At the time of the announcement, Alia expressed her enthusiasm for attending Cannes, calling it a meaningful milestone in her journey. She said:

“There’s something absolutely special about firsts — and I’m so excited to make my Festival de Cannes debut this year, an iconic celebration of cinema and self-expression. It is such an honour to represent L’Oréal Paris at the Festival with this year’s theme, ‘Lights, Beauty and Action’.”

She also highlighted the importance of self-worth, individuality, and confidence, adding that beauty is unique and personal.

This wouldn’t be the first time Alia Bhatt and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared the global fashion stage. Last year, the two actresses made headlines together at Paris Fashion Week, both representing L’Oréal as brand ambassadors.

