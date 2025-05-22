Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
Live Tv
Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Stepping Down As KBC Host After 20 Years? Salman Khan Might Replace Big B With A Hefty Fees

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is expected to premiere in August 2025. While there’s no official confirmation yet from Sony TV about the hosting change, fans are eagerly awaiting news.

Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Stepping Down As KBC Host After 20 Years? Salman Khan Might Replace Big B With A Hefty Fees

Amitabh Bachchan quits Kaun Banega Crorepati


In a major development for Indian television, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is reportedly stepping down as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC). The 81-year-old megastar has been the face of the iconic quiz show since its launch in 2000, with the exception of Season 3, which was hosted by Shah Rukh Khan. His reported exit has left fans surprised and nostalgic.

Salman Khan Likely to Replace Big B as KBC Season 17 Host

According to reports by Bollywood Hungama, Salman Khan is in advanced talks with the showrunners of KBC Season 17. If the deal is finalized, Salman could step in as the new host, bringing a fresh dynamic to the long-running quiz show. Known for his massive television presence, especially with Bigg Boss, Salman’s entry could mark a new era for KBC.

Industry insiders suggest that Salman’s popularity, particularly among audiences in India’s heartland, could be a strategic advantage. A source said, “Salman is the king of the small screen and has a strong connect with the audience in smaller centres. If everything goes well, he could take the show by storm.”

Interestingly, Sony TV released a promotional video on April 4, 2025, featuring Amitabh Bachchan. In the video, Big B humorously played a patient with a stomachache, hinting at KBC’s return and encouraging fans to register via SonyLIV. The promo has caused confusion, as it conflicts with reports about his exit.

KBC Season 17 Premiere Expected in August 2025

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17 is expected to premiere in August 2025. While there’s no official confirmation yet from Sony TV about the hosting change, fans are eagerly awaiting news.

If Salman Khan replaces Amitabh Bachchan, the transition will undoubtedly be one of the most talked-about shifts in Indian TV history.

