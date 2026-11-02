Why Is Amitabh Bachchan Upset With Media? The ‘Hathi Ghoda Palki’ Headline That Triggered His Response

Amitabh Bachchan has lashed out at sections of the media, accusing them of twisting his words and presenting a devotional reference to Lord Krishna as a challenge to his opponents. The veteran actor also warned that he has more than 50 million followers on social media, claiming that 10 per cent of them would be ready to act if he gave a signal.

In a post shared on X early Monday, November 2, Bachchan questioned the coverage of a line he had written on his blog on October 29. He said the phrase “Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki” was a devotional chant, but a news report had presented his words as a response to threats from his opponents.

The actor specifically criticised a News18 Hindi headline published on October 30, arguing that it had taken his words out of their religious context.

What Did Amitabh Bachchan Write In His Original Post?

Bachchan’s October 29 blog post included the line: “Le aao apne haathi ghode, hum bhi le aayenge, haathi ghoda palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki.”

The phrase “Hathi Ghoda Palki, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki” is a devotional chant associated with Lord Krishna. Bachchan later said he had used it in a prayerful context, not to threaten or challenge anyone. His original post also contained a pointed remark about the media. He suggested that readers should watch how outlets framed his words in their headlines, setting the stage for his subsequent criticism.

Which News18 Headline Upset Amitabh Bachchan?

Bachchan took issue with a News18 Hindi headline published on October 30. It read: “Amitabh Bachchan ने विरोधियों की धमकी पर कसा तंज, क्रिप्टिक पोस्ट लिखकर निकाली भड़ास- ‘जाओ, ले आओ अपने हाथी घोड़े’.”

The headline framed his reference to elephants and horses as a remark aimed at his opponents and linked it to threats. Bachchan argued that the report overlooked the devotional meaning of the phrase and portrayed him as issuing a challenge.

In his Monday post, he accused sections of the media of disrespecting religious sentiments for publicity. He also questioned the press’s claim to public respect, arguing that journalists should be held accountable for the way they report a story. His allegation is at the centre of the dispute: Bachchan believes the headline changed the meaning of his words, while the controversy concerns how his original post was interpreted and presented.

What Warning Did Amitabh Bachchan Give The Media?

Bachchan’s response went beyond criticism of the headline. Referring to his social media following, he wrote that he had more than 50 million followers and claimed that 10 per cent of them would be ready to act if he gave a signal. He also warned that his followers had the capacity to respond far more strongly to the media’s treatment of his words. His remarks were part of a broader attack on what he described as the repeated twisting of his statements.

The actor questioned why media outlets did not acknowledge their mistakes and correct them. He said that when he makes an error, he tries to apologise and improve, but suggested that the same accountability was missing in the coverage he criticised. Towards the end of his post, Bachchan said he had considered describing himself as a person who had been hurt but decided against it. He added that his personal pain was his own to express and was not something he wished to share with the media.

Why Was Amitabh Bachchan Seen Behind Bulletproof Glass At Jalsa?

The media controversy comes amid separate security concerns surrounding Bachchan’s Mumbai residence, Jalsa. On Sunday, November 1, the actor continued his customary meeting with fans outside his home but appeared behind a protective glass enclosure. His son, Abhishek Bachchan, was also present as security personnel monitored the crowd.

The arrangement followed reports of a threat involving Bachchan’s residence. Mumbai Police had tightened security around Jalsa after the threat emerged, with personnel stationed near barricades during the weekly fan gathering. The security developments and Bachchan’s dispute with the media are separate matters. His criticism of the News18 headline centres on how his October 29 blog post was interpreted, rather than on the arrangements made outside his home.

Amitabh Bachchan Had Also Spoken About His Health

Bachchan had recently written on his blog that doctors had advised him to rest and focus on his health. He also shared updates indicating that his body needed more time to recover. Despite those comments, he appeared for his customary Sunday meeting with fans on November 1, although this time he remained inside the protective enclosure.

His latest media criticism has now drawn attention to the distinction he makes between his original devotional words and the way they were reported. Bachchan has maintained that the phrase was a reference to Lord Krishna, not a challenge to his opponents.

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