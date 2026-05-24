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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

Ananya Panday is facing intense trolling online after a dance sequence from Chand Mera Dil went viral. The clip sparked heated debate over the portrayal of Bharatanatyam, with social media divided between criticism, memes and support for the actor’s performance.

Ananya Panday gets trolled (IMAGE: X)
Ananya Panday gets trolled (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Sun 2026-05-24 19:45 IST

ANANYA PANDAY GETS TROLLED: The Internet is back at what it does best- trolling, and their latest target is Ananya Panday. The dance sequence of the latest film Chand Mera Dil, as performed by the talented Ananya, has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The short clip from the film soon went viral and started evoking multiple reactions and memes, some of which were harsh in their critique of Bharatanatyam’s representation. The video quickly went viral, and memes, criticism and split opinions about its depiction of Bharatanatyam started pouring.

Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled 

In the movie, Ananya has the role of Chandni, a student of engineering and also a Bharatanatyam student. She’s dancing in a sequence that attracts her boyfriend. Some people liked the stylised film-like approach, but many online users were scathing in their criticism of the performance.

The debate that ensued was sparked when a user posted the clip on the social media platform X and wrote, “Bharatnatyam devolved in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026.” The post quickly got picked up and garnered a lot of comments from viewers. While some were trolling the actor, multiple people came to the defence of the actor and the creative choice of the sequence.

How did the Internet react? 

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “They try so hard to hide her inability to dance its so embarrassing at this point.” The next one added, “Even she can’t act. Idk why isko itna films ku milti. Same goes to Jhanvi Kapoor.” And, one posted, “Why is she getting movies ? She is Worst in acting in movies … Please Tell her to leave bollywood … find some other work for her.” 

Chand Mera Dil Box-Office

Even with the controversy swirling, Chand Mera Dil keeps doing well at the box office. On its third day in theatres, the film was showing across 2,838 screens nationwide and had already brought in an estimated Rs 2.26 crore in India, based on live updates. That bumps up the total India gross to ₹10.68 crore, with a net figure currently at Rs 9.01 crore. Final numbers for the day are still coming in.

MUST READ: Ranveer Singh Don 3 Exit: Farhan Akhtar Drags Actor To FWICE Over Fallout, Will Dhurandhar Star Pay Rs. 40 Crore In Compensation?

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Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil
Tags: Ananya PandayBharatanatyam sceneChand Mera Dillatest viral video

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Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

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Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil
Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil
Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil
Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

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