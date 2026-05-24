Why Is Ananya Panday Being Trolled? Watch Viral Bharatnatyam Dance Performance In Chand Mera Dil

ANANYA PANDAY GETS TROLLED: The Internet is back at what it does best- trolling, and their latest target is Ananya Panday. The dance sequence of the latest film Chand Mera Dil, as performed by the talented Ananya, has been creating a lot of buzz on social media. The short clip from the film soon went viral and started evoking multiple reactions and memes, some of which were harsh in their critique of Bharatanatyam’s representation. The video quickly went viral, and memes, criticism and split opinions about its depiction of Bharatanatyam started pouring.

Ananya Panday gets brutally trolled

In the movie, Ananya has the role of Chandni, a student of engineering and also a Bharatanatyam student. She’s dancing in a sequence that attracts her boyfriend. Some people liked the stylised film-like approach, but many online users were scathing in their criticism of the performance.

The debate that ensued was sparked when a user posted the clip on the social media platform X and wrote, “Bharatnatyam devolved in 200 BCE and ended with Ananya Pandey in 2026.” The post quickly got picked up and garnered a lot of comments from viewers. While some were trolling the actor, multiple people came to the defence of the actor and the creative choice of the sequence.

How did the Internet react?

Reacting to the viral video, one user stated, “They try so hard to hide her inability to dance its so embarrassing at this point.” The next one added, “Even she can’t act. Idk why isko itna films ku milti. Same goes to Jhanvi Kapoor.” And, one posted, “Why is she getting movies ? She is Worst in acting in movies … Please Tell her to leave bollywood … find some other work for her.”

Somewhere a Bharatanatyam guru saw Ananya Panday dancing and quietly removed their ghungroopic.twitter.com/RBKM6y8099 — Abhay 🇮🇳 (@SarcasmSevak) May 24, 2026

Cant keep defending Ananya Panday at this point…tf was that pic.twitter.com/2wTXm1ppGv — Aryan (@Pokeamole_) May 24, 2026

What did I just watched ? This is not Bharatnatyam this is Ananya Panday buffering between every move 😭 pic.twitter.com/9G2TDesC5D — BNG (@bolly_bb) May 24, 2026

Ananya panday has literally turned Bharatanatyam into Bharta. Instead of proper mudras , we got robot arms , Instead of abhinav expression we got surprise emoji face and.. Instead of footwork it look like a vibrating washing machine it feel like a some Ai took 2 hours of… pic.twitter.com/Org4HNJRsR — Krisha 🌸 (@KrishaAsiagh) May 24, 2026

Chand Mera Dil Box-Office

Even with the controversy swirling, Chand Mera Dil keeps doing well at the box office. On its third day in theatres, the film was showing across 2,838 screens nationwide and had already brought in an estimated Rs 2.26 crore in India, based on live updates. That bumps up the total India gross to ₹10.68 crore, with a net figure currently at Rs 9.01 crore. Final numbers for the day are still coming in.

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