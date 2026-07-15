Why Is Anuradha Paudwal Facing Backlash Over Her Ram Temple Donation Remarks? Here’s What Happened

Renowned playback singer Anuradha Paudwal suddenly became the focus of a huge uproar on social media after recently being featured on the podcast hosted by journalist Shubhankar Mishra. Her comments regarding the latest issue of donation thefts related to the Ayodhya Ram Mandir and India being called Vishwaguru raised many heated arguments.

What Did Anuradha Paudwal Say?

In her podcast, she expressed a lot of agony over the corruption and donation scam of Ram Mandir of Ayodhya.

राम मंदिर में चोरी पर बोली Anuradha Paudwal कि ऐसे विश्वगुरु बनेगा भारत ? या तो विश्वगुरु विश्वगुरु करना बंद करें या ये सब Nonsense बंद करें। pic.twitter.com/u1XHWUr3Yo — Shubhankar Mishra (@shubhankrmishra) July 12, 2026







She said that getting to know about anything wrong at a place of this much faith for the entire nation is like “tight slap.” She regretted that it makes one feel very pained to see this kind of theft coming from within their community.

Paudwal has also challenged the rhetoric used by the Indian politicians to position their country as a world leader. She observes that even as India develops large-scale projects such as the construction of the Ram Temple, it also fails in its basic obligations like closing down government schools. She added, “A few years ago, I also believed that India would become a Vishwaguru. But now I see more and more things happening that seem to contradict that vision. This nonsense needs to stop.”

Why the Backlash?

Most of the handles that support the government as well as internet users were very critical of the singer, who was perceived to be toeing the line of the opposition and criticizing the ruling government because of the criminal case involving the temple money.

However, those supporting the opposition and critics of the government praised the singer for having given a “brutal reality check” on public infrastructures and national priorities.

Anuradha Paudwal’s Official Response

With the videos being circulated widely on social media, Paudwal came up with a powerful statement in defence of herself. She clarified that it was not in her intention to make and any political statement and her views were being taken out of context.

“I love and respect my nation and its leadership. Every citizen including me understands that we have to be educated to grow and lead in this world… But I thoroughly resent when a conversation is taken out of context and sensationalised giving out a wrong tone.”

She said that she did not approve of these clips and wanted people to stop encouraging those making false representations of casual discussions.

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