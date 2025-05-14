Why Is ‘Boycott Sitaare Zameen Par’ Trending On X? Aamir Khan’s New Movie Facing Heat Over This Reason

As public anger towards Turkey grows, calls for boycotting Turkish Airlines have also gained momentum online. Indian citizens, angered by Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan, are now extending their protests toward Bollywood personalities associated with Turkey, including Aamir Khan.

Just hours after the release of the trailer for Aamir Khan’s upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’, the hashtag #BoycottSitaareZameenPar began trending on social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter).

Despite its socially sensitive theme and Khan’s emotional return to the big screen after ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ (2022), a section of netizens has already started opposing the film.

Promoted as the spiritual successor to the 2007 classic ‘Taare Zameen Par’, the film features Aamir Khan not as a compassionate teacher but as a basketball coach.

His character, under court orders, must coach a team of intellectually challenged children, paving the way for another heart-touching narrative. The trailer has drawn praise for highlighting the challenges faced by children with intellectual disabilities, with many applauding Khan’s attempt to foster social awareness and acceptance.

Why Is ‘Sitaare Zameen Par’ Facing Boycott Calls?

Despite the film’s progressive message, a wave of boycott posts flooded ‘X’, with altered posters reading “Boycott” being widely circulated.

The resurgence of this backlash appears to be linked to a controversial photograph of Aamir Khan with Turkey’s First Lady Emine Erdogan during his 2020 visit to Turkey while filming ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’.

I’m choosing to #boycott ‘#SitaareZameenPar‘. For the past decade, @AKPPL_Official ’s often seem to mock Indians and India.

Enough is enough.

The Turkey Controversy Resurfaces

Khan’s past meeting with Emine Erdogan continues to spark criticism, particularly in the wake of current geopolitical tensions. Many Indian users have revisited this issue amid Turkey’s vocal support for Pakistan, especially following India’s “Operation Sindoor”—a military retaliation to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 Indian tourists.

As public anger towards Turkey grows, calls for boycotting Turkish Airlines have also gained momentum online. Indian citizens, angered by Turkey’s alignment with Pakistan, are now extending their protests toward Bollywood personalities associated with Turkey, including Aamir Khan.

Despite the controversy, many viewers remain optimistic about the film’s potential to initiate meaningful conversations about inclusion, disability rights, and compassion in sports.

It remains to be seen whether the social media storm will impact the film’s box office performance or if audiences will rally behind its message when it hits theaters.