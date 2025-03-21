Despite this, Adolescence director Philip Barantini confirmed to Radio Times that “Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic.”

Brad Pitt and a still from Netflix series Adolescence

Netflix’s latest hit, Adolescence, has quickly climbed to the number one spot in the UK, drawing attention for its compelling storytelling and deep exploration of issues young people face today.

The gripping drama follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller, played by newcomer Owen Cooper, who becomes a murder suspect.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Veteran actor Stephen Graham portrays Jamie’s father, Eddie Miller, while Ashley Walters, known for Top Boy, takes on the role of detective Luke Bascombe, tasked with handling the case.

The series has earned an impressive 98% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics calling it “masterful” and “flawless”. However, fans have been left surprised by a familiar name in the credits—Brad Pitt.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Brad Pitt’s Unexpected Connection to Adolescence

Many viewers were caught off guard after noticing Pitt’s name among the executive producers. Social media quickly buzzed with speculation:

“Produced by Brad Pitt? That completely caught me off guard!”

“Wait, was that THE Brad Pitt or someone else with the same name?”

The explanation lies in Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, which co-produced Adolescence.

Plan B Entertainment: Brad Pitt’s Legacy in Film Production

Founded in 2001, Plan B Entertainment was established by Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Brad Grey. After Pitt and Aniston’s divorce, Pitt became the sole owner, while Grey left to become CEO of Paramount Pictures.

Plan B has produced multiple award-winning films, including The Departed, 12 Years a Slave, and Moonlight. However, Pitt stepped away from daily operations after selling 60% of his stake to French media company Mediawan in 2022.

Despite this, Adolescence director Philip Barantini confirmed to Radio Times that “Brad was on the phone with us, and he was so enthusiastic.”

A Unique Filmmaking Approach: One Shot, One Story

Barantini, who previously worked with Stephen Graham on Boiling Point, used the same single-shot technique for Adolescence.

Writer Jack Thorne explained the impact of this filming style:

“As a writer, you have to consider technical elements like corridors and staircases. You also can’t show every part of the story—Jamie’s legal process, the family’s grief—it all remains unseen, making the narrative feel incomplete and immersive.”

With its innovative storytelling, powerful performances, and a gripping real-world narrative, Adolescence is more than just a crime drama—it’s a thought-provoking exploration of youth, justice, and family dynamics.

Now streaming on Netflix, the show is a must-watch for fans of intense, character-driven storytelling.

ALSO READ: How Did Leonardo DiCaprio Fans React To One Battle After Another Teaser? Check The Most Savage Tweets Here