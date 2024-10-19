Why Is CBFC Delaying The Release Of Donald Trump’s Biopic The Apprentice In India?

Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the film features Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

Donald Trump’s biopic The Apprentice has stirred up discussions due to its portrayal of the former U.S. President. However, beyond its political narrative, the film has encountered issues with India’s Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) prior to its release.

According to a report, the censor board has recommended trimming several explicit scenes in the biographical drama. (Also read: Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong, stars of The Apprentice, say the film delves into a human tragedy.)

CBFC calls for changes to explicit content in The Apprentice

The CBFC has objected to certain scenes in the film, advising the reduction of non-consensual sex scenes and the removal of nudity. The report cites a CBFC source stating, “The cuts weren’t drastic. The CBFC requested the deletion of nude scenes wherever they appear in the film. This was more than a minute-long content. What upset the director was the CBFC’s request that the scene, which depicts Trump having non-consensual sex with [then] wife Ivana Trump, be reduced by 75 per cent.”

He added, “The board members also asked the studio to provide the source from where this information has been obtained. Abbasi and the studio countered that the scene has been put for a reason and not with the objective of titillation. The filmmaker, through his representatives, made it known that reducing the sequence takes away its impact altogether. The word ‘N**ro’ was also instructed to be dropped, while the standard disclaimers in drinking and smoking scenes were asked to be added.”

Director Ali Abbasi’s stance on censorship

The Apprentice director, Ali Abbasi, is firmly opposed to altering his film for its Indian release. According to PVR Inox Pictures, who has partnered with the producers to distribute the film in India, Abbasi refuses to accept censorship.

A studio source shared, “Making cuts to the film is something Abbasi ethically stands against. We thought we could probably negotiate and release it a little later, but there is no scope for it. He believes that these cuts would diminish the impact of his work. He would rather halt the India release than agree to them.”

About The Apprentice

Set for release in 2024, The Apprentice is a biographical drama that chronicles Donald Trump’s journey as a real estate mogul in New York during the 1970s and 1980s, with a particular focus on his relationship with lawyer Roy Cohn.

Directed by Ali Abbasi and written by Gabriel Sherman, the film features Sebastian Stan as Donald Trump, Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Martin Donovan as Fred Trump, and Maria Bakalova as Ivana Trump.

The film had its premiere at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2024.

However, it faced hurdles in securing distribution in the U.S. due to its controversial subject matter and attempts by Trump’s legal team to block its release. Eventually, Briarcliff Entertainment secured the distribution rights, with the film debuting in theaters on October 11, 2024.

