Why Is Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey Being Compared To Ramayana? Viral Scene Explained

The theatrical release of The Odyssey by Christopher Nolan has led to a plethora of social media reactions from Indians, drawing attention to the huge cultural crossover. Fans are going ballistic about an important scene which bears remarkable resemblance to a defining scene from one of the oldest and most revered texts of Hindu mythology – The Ramayana. This is especially relevant with the release of the big budget Indian version of the epic, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and featuring Ranbir Kapoor.

The Viral Scene: Reclaiming the Queen

The sequence that everyone is talking about. In this epic (which is a take on Homer’s classic poem), directed by Christopher Nolan, is King Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, finally comes back home to Ithaca, after being away for 20 years, but disguised as a beggar. Back in his palace, he finds that there is a lot of aggressive pressure put by some very power-hungry suitors for his wife, Queen Penelope, to choose a new husband.

Queen Penelope then poses a challenge before them, which is that whoever succeeds in stringing the famous, extremely stiff hunting bow of her husband and shoots an arrow straight through twelve axe heads would become the new husband. All these very strong men fail in even bending the weapon, until Odysseus comes forward and does it all successfully.

Why Indian Fans Are Drawing Parallels

To anyone who is brought up with Indian epics, this particular beat brings back the story of the Sita Swayamvar right away.

The ancient Indian epic tells us how King Janaka organized a competition in order to choose a suitable match for his daughter Princess Sita. This required the competitors to lift and string Pinaka, which is the celestial and incredibly heavy bow of Lord Shiva. Several proud kings and princes failed to lift the bow at all. Lord Rama comes in, picks up the heavenly bow very easily and strings it with such force that he breaks it in two, thus winning the hand of Sita.

It is exactly the same visually and narratively.

3 Other Striking Parallels Between the Two Epics

While Nolan didn’t take creative liberties to invent this connection—Homer laid it down centuries ago—the fundamental narrative DNA of both stories shares uncanny similarities:

Return Journey Home (Exile): Both poems can be termed as epic tales of return journey home. Odysseus faces a gruelling 10-year journey through treacherous oceans, fighting imaginary beasts and angry gods to reach his homeland, Ithaca. In a similar way, Rama faces a 14-year vanavas in the forest surrounded by dangerous rakshasas.

Capture of the Wife: The two heroes in the epics have to rescue their respective wives from the predatory behaviour of men. Though Sita is kidnapped by Ravana and imprisoned in Lanka, Penelope is held prisoner inside the confines of the palace walls by the suitors seeking to claim her husband’s kingdom.

Deer Chase: Hunting for the wild animal becomes a decoy trick in both the epics. In the Ramayana, Rama falls prey to a decoy golden deer (a disguised Maricha). Sita becomes vulnerable to the kidnapping due to this hunt. Similarly, Odysseus hunts a deer in the island but realizes upon further inspection that it was actually a disguised human being.

Did Nolan Copy the Ramayana?

Absolutely not; Nolan is merely being faithful to his study of Emily Wilson’s contemporary rendition of Homer’s work, a version which he researched in great detail when scripting.

It is important to note that all these similarities are due to the phenomenon of polygenesis (similar plots developing independently in different civilizations), as well as ancient cultural exchanges between civilizations. In light of the fact that both the Ramayana and The Odyssey were transmitted orally for many years prior to their written forms, structural concepts inevitably seeped into each other along trade routes.

The huge hype in India only underscores the fact that a hero’s journey, whether Greek or Indian, is universal.

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