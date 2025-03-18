Home
Tuesday, March 18, 2025
Why Is Devendra Fadnavis Blaming Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava For People’s Anger Against Aurangzeb In Nagpur?

Devendra Fadnavis links Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava to Nagpur Violence


As Nagpur city slowly returns to normalcy, tensions remain high following violent clashes triggered by demands to demolish the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has described the incident as a “pre-planned and orchestrated attack”, linking the unrest to the recent release of the historical film Chhaava.

Maharashtra CM Calls Riots a ‘Pre-Planned Conspiracy’

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly, Fadnavis, who also serves as the Home Minister, stated that the attackers specifically targeted homes and establishments. He revealed that the police had recovered a tempo filled with stones and weapons, pointing to pre-meditated violence.

“In the morning, the situation was under control despite minor clashes, but by evening, the violence escalated. This indicates a well-planned attack,” Fadnavis said.

Deputy CM Shinde Links Violence to Aurangzeb’s Legacy

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, addressing the Legislative Council, criticized the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)-INDIA while defending the MahaYuti-NDA government.

“I do not intend to blame any movie, but Chhaava has stirred emotions against Aurangzeb. Despite this, law and order must be upheld in Maharashtra,” Fadnavis added.

Shinde also took a strong stance against Aurangzeb’s historical role, emphasizing, “Who was Aurangzeb? Was he a saint? One should read about Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj and watch Chhaava. Aurangzeb tortured Sambhaji Maharaj for 40 days. He was a traitor.”

Mahal: The Epicenter of the Clashes

The clashes were centered around Mahal, a historic area of Nagpur, which also houses the headquarters of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the ideological parent of the BJP. Given its significance, authorities have enforced strict security measures and roadblocks around the area.

The violence erupted on Monday evening, coinciding with the holy month of Ramzan and the birth anniversary of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Police Action: FIRs, Injuries, and Arrests

Law enforcement agencies have responded with strict measures:

Five FIRs have been lodged.

33 police personnel, including three Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), sustained injuries.

One DCP was attacked with an axe.

One of the five injured civilians remains in ICU.

Over 80 individuals have been detained during combing operations.

Hundreds of social media accounts are being scrutinized for inflammatory content.

Authorities have also reported that outsiders were involved in the violence, and petrol bombs were used in attacks.

Curfew and Security Measures in Nagpur

To restore peace, a curfew has been imposed in areas under the jurisdiction of 11 police stations. Roads leading into Nagpur have been sealed to prevent further unrest.

Nagpur City Police Commissioner Dr. Ravindra Kumar Singhal issued a ‘sancharbandh’ (curfew) order under Section 163 (1) (2) (3) of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) for some affected areas, including:

Kotwali
Ganeshpeth
Tehsil
Lakadganj
Panchpaoli
Shantinagar
Sakkardara
Nandanvan
Imamwada
Yashodharanagar
Kapilnagar

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, also the Guardian Minister of Nagpur, visited the affected areas to assess the situation and ensure security measures were in place.

Chhaava Movie: The Controversy Behind the Clashes

The film Chhaava has been at the center of the controversy. The Marathi word ‘Chhaava’ translates to ‘Lion’s Cub’, symbolizing Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, son of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Based on Shivaji Sawant’s novel, the historical biopic action film is directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. It stars:

Vicky Kaushal as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj

Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai

Akshaye Khanna as Aurangzeb

The film has reportedly intensified anti-Aurangzeb sentiments, contributing to the ongoing tensions.

Government Response: Calls for Peace and Action Against Provocateurs

While authorities have vowed strict action, political tensions are rising. Opposition leaders have criticized BJP leaders like Nitesh Rane for making provocative statements. However, Rane has refused to comment, stating, “No statement against me has been made in the House.”

As investigations continue, Maharashtra leaders are urging people to maintain peace while law enforcement works to identify and punish the culprits behind the violence.

Filed under

Aurangzeb Chhaava CM Devendra Fadnavis

