Why Is Dia Mirza Being Criticised? Actor Faces Backlash Over Story About Son Correcting Delivery Worker: ‘Such Entitlement…’

Dia Mirza, Dia Mirza backlash, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, Soha Ali Khan podcast, Dia Mirza plastic bags, climate change, Dia Mirza son, Bollywood news Actor and environmental advocate Dia Mirza is facing criticism online after sharing an anecdote involving her five-year-old son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, during a recent appearance on Soha Ali Khan’s podcast. While discussing climate change and her family’s efforts to reduce plastic use, Dia recalled an incident in which a coconut delivery worker arrived at her home carrying coconuts in plastic bags with plastic straws.

According to Dia, her son answered the door and immediately objected to the packaging. She said Avyaan told the delivery worker that plastic was not allowed in their home and asked him to remove the coconuts from the plastic bag, place them down separately and take the plastic and straws back with him. Sharing the story, Dia presented it as an example of how children can develop environmental awareness from an early age.

Soha Ali Khan praised the child’s conviction

Reacting to the story, podcast host Soha Ali Khan applauded Avyaan’s confidence. She remarked that it was remarkable for a young child to stand up to an adult with such conviction.

The conversation was intended to highlight how environmental values can be instilled in children through everyday habits. However, after the clip was shared on social media, it triggered a debate that extended well beyond sustainability.

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Imagine talking so rudely and with such entitlement to someone who’s literally providing you a service in 40 degree centigrade😭 The entitlement is unreal – it blinds them to basic respect and decency. If you don’t plastic just go to the thela and buy it yourself and carry it… pic.twitter.com/DUVpukfnAH — Meme Flix (@meme_flix) June 29, 2026

There is a level of tone deafness that comes with privilege. Your job as you gain more and more privilege is to protect yourself against that tone deafness. This doesn’t just apply to celebrities. We are all victims to it. Saavdhan rahe, satarak rahe aur aache dost banaye jo… https://t.co/EutTxFe4d9 — Gurpriya (@GurpriyaSidhu) June 30, 2026

Social media users accuse Dia Mirza of privilege

The podcast clip quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions online. While some praised Dia for teaching her son about environmental responsibility, a large section of social media users criticised the interaction, arguing that the delivery worker should not have been made responsible for packaging decisions beyond his control. Several users described the exchange as insensitive, saying the focus should have been on treating service workers respectfully.

Others questioned whether it was fair to ask a delivery worker to take back plastic packaging, especially when it is often supplied by vendors rather than delivery personnel.

Some commenters also pointed to what they saw as a contradiction between advocating against plastic and using products that commonly come in plastic packaging, arguing that environmental responsibility should be viewed more broadly. The criticism largely centred on the tone of the interaction rather than the message about reducing plastic waste.

Dia Mirza’s long-standing environmental advocacy

The controversy comes as Dia Mirza has spent years positioning herself as one of Bollywood’s most vocal environmental advocates. The former Miss Asia Pacific has frequently spoken about climate change, biodiversity conservation, sustainable living and plastic pollution. She has also worked with several environmental organisations and has served as a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Goodwill Ambassador for India.

Over the years, Dia has consistently encouraged practices such as reducing single-use plastics, conserving water and adopting environmentally conscious lifestyles through her public campaigns and social media platforms.

On the personal front, Dia married businessman Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021, and the couple welcomed their son Avyaan later that year.

While the actor’s latest comments were intended to promote environmental awareness, the online reaction has highlighted another conversation—whether teaching sustainability should always go hand in hand with empathy and respect for people performing everyday jobs. The debate continues to divide opinion, with many agreeing on the importance of reducing plastic waste while differing on how those lessons should be communicated.