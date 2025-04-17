Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, April 18, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • Entertainment»
  • Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing to exclude a controversial video allegedly showing him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, from his upcoming federal trial. His legal team claims the footage, key to the prosecution’s case, has been edited and the original destroyed, sparking a legal battle over its admissibility.

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

The lawyers of Diddy move to exclude controversial video of attack on Cassie Ventura from trial, claiming it’s been altered and destroyed.


Sean “Diddy” Combs, the prominent music mogul and entrepreneur, has moved to exclude a controversial video that allegedly shows him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, from his upcoming federal trial. Filed by Combs’ legal team on Thursday, the motion requests that the Court dismiss the footage from evidence. Alternatively, they are asking for the opportunity to present evidence at a pre-trial hearing regarding the “unreliability” of the video evidence.

Allegations Surrounding Video Editing and Destruction

The video in question was released by CNN in May 2024 and has been a key piece of evidence for prosecutors in their case against Combs, which involves charges of trafficking and racketeering. However, Combs’ attorneys have disputed the video’s authenticity, claiming it has been edited and that the original footage was destroyed. This has led them to argue that the footage should be inadmissible in the trial.

In their motion, Combs’ lawyers allege that CNN purchased the only known copy of the surveillance footage, which was uploaded to free editing software and edited. The defense further asserts that CNN destroyed the original video, despite being aware of an ongoing federal investigation and the potential use of the footage in court proceedings.

CNN Responds to Alteration Claims by Diddy

CNN has denied the accusations of altering the video or destroying the original footage. In a statement, the network clarified, “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.” This back-and-forth between Combs’ legal team and the media network has added complexity to the case as the trial date approaches.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

After the video was made public last year, Combs issued an apology for his actions, admitting to assaulting Ventura. In a video statement, he confessed, “I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.” He also shared that he had sought professional help, stating, “I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry.”

Diddy Trial and Testimony

The trial for Combs is set to begin on May 5, with Ventura expected to testify under her own name. Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn on federal charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking. Recently, he was hit with an updated superseding indictment, which introduced two additional charges to the case.

Also Read: Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Filed under

Cassie Ventura Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

newsx

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025
newsx

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager
newsx

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?
The lawyers of Diddy move

Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal...
Trump says second UK stat

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely...
newsx

What Is The Government Support For Startups And MSMEs In India ?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025

Saliva Returns To The Ball: Bowlers Reclaim Their Edge In IPL 2025

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager

Retail Worker Declines Shift On Day Off, Faces Backlash From Manager

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely In September

‘They’re Going To Do A Second Fest… It’s Beautiful’: Trump Says UK State Visit Likely...

What Is The Government Support For Startups And MSMEs In India ?

What Is The Government Support For Startups And MSMEs In India ?

Entertainment

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

Bollywood Taken Viewers For Granted, Why Is Bollywood Unable To Stand Upto Your Expectation?

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

When Bold Turns Risky: The Cancelled Fate of Sacred Games, Tandav & Leila

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious Explosive Accusations

Caught On CCTV: Actor Shine Tom Chacko Flees Hotel During Drug Raid After Vincy Aloshious

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel Boycott List’

Why Has Lebanon Banned Gal Gadot’s Snow White? Disney’s Film Faces Heat Due To ‘Israel

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy? Ranveer Allahbadia Says Comedian Will Come Back Soon

Is Samay Raina Coming With A New Season Of India’s Got Latent Despite The Controversy?

Lifestyle

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After Landing

‘Travel To The Unknown’ Just Got Real! This Flight Tells You The Destination Only After

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave

Too Hot To Handle? Here Are The Must-Know Tips To Stay Safe During India’s Heatwave