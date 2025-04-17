Why Is Diddy Seeking To Exclude Explosive Video Of Cassie Ventura Attack From His Federal Trial?

Sean “Diddy” Combs is pushing to exclude a controversial video allegedly showing him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, from his upcoming federal trial. His legal team claims the footage, key to the prosecution’s case, has been edited and the original destroyed, sparking a legal battle over its admissibility.

Sean “Diddy” Combs, the prominent music mogul and entrepreneur, has moved to exclude a controversial video that allegedly shows him attacking his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, from his upcoming federal trial. Filed by Combs’ legal team on Thursday, the motion requests that the Court dismiss the footage from evidence. Alternatively, they are asking for the opportunity to present evidence at a pre-trial hearing regarding the “unreliability” of the video evidence.

Allegations Surrounding Video Editing and Destruction

The video in question was released by CNN in May 2024 and has been a key piece of evidence for prosecutors in their case against Combs, which involves charges of trafficking and racketeering. However, Combs’ attorneys have disputed the video’s authenticity, claiming it has been edited and that the original footage was destroyed. This has led them to argue that the footage should be inadmissible in the trial.

In their motion, Combs’ lawyers allege that CNN purchased the only known copy of the surveillance footage, which was uploaded to free editing software and edited. The defense further asserts that CNN destroyed the original video, despite being aware of an ongoing federal investigation and the potential use of the footage in court proceedings.

CNN Responds to Alteration Claims by Diddy

CNN has denied the accusations of altering the video or destroying the original footage. In a statement, the network clarified, “CNN never altered the video and did not destroy the original copy of the footage, which was retained by the source. CNN aired the story about the video several months before Combs was arrested.” This back-and-forth between Combs’ legal team and the media network has added complexity to the case as the trial date approaches.

After the video was made public last year, Combs issued an apology for his actions, admitting to assaulting Ventura. In a video statement, he confessed, “I was fucked up. I mean, I hit rock bottom. But I make no excuses. My behavior on that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in this video. They’re disgusting. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now.” He also shared that he had sought professional help, stating, “I’ve been going to therapy, going to rehab. I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry, but I’m committed to being a better man each and every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I am truly sorry.”

Diddy Trial and Testimony

The trial for Combs is set to begin on May 5, with Ventura expected to testify under her own name. Combs is currently incarcerated in Brooklyn on federal charges related to racketeering and sex trafficking. Recently, he was hit with an updated superseding indictment, which introduced two additional charges to the case.

