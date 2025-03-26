Home
Wednesday, March 26, 2025
  Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

Why Is Duke University Pissed Off Over Its Logo Getting Featured In The White Lotus Episode?

HBO’s hit series The White Lotus has stirred controversy for its portrayal of Duke University, drawing attention to the institution for reasons it likely didn’t anticipate.

The show’s third season, set in Thailand, features a wealthy yet troubled family, with two members being Duke alumni. However, a specific scene involving actor Jason Isaacs has sparked debate, leading the university to publicly criticize the show.

Jason Isaacs’ Character in Duke Apparel Sparks Debate

In Episode 5, which aired on March 16, Jason Isaacs plays Timothy Ratliff, a wealthy businessman under FBI investigation for money laundering. The character, facing immense pressure, contemplates suicide, writing a note to his family while holding a gun to his head.

Notably, he wears a gray T-shirt featuring Duke’s iconic royal-blue logo, a detail that quickly went viral across social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter) and Reddit.

Given that Duke is a major contender in the NCAA March Madness basketball tournament, many users joked that the scene was symbolic of what fans might feel if the team loses. One X user even commented:

“White Lotus just blessed us w an all-time meme if Duke loses early in the tournament.”

Duke University Responds: “This Does Not Reflect Our Values”

Duke University was not pleased with how its brand was used in the series. Responding to Bloomberg’s inquiry, Frank Tramble, Duke’s Vice President for Communications, Marketing, and Public Affairs, released a statement:

“The White Lotus not only uses our brand without permission, but in our view, uses it on imagery that is troubling, does not reflect our values or who we are, and simply goes too far.”

He further emphasized that suicide is the second-leading cause of death among college students, making the widespread circulation of the scene particularly concerning. Instead of engaging in legal action, Duke is using the moment to raise awareness about mental health resources.

Meanwhile, HBO has declined to comment on the matter.

Hollywood’s History of Unintentional Brand Damage

This is not the first time a brand has faced negative associations due to a TV show. In a similar case, Peloton Interactive Inc., a fitness equipment company, suffered backlash after a character in HBO’s And Just Like That… died following a Peloton workout. Despite the company approving the use of its bike, it was unaware of the storyline’s context, forcing Peloton into damage control mode.

Similarly, in The White Lotus, Duke is indirectly linked to privilege, corruption, and controversy, further complicated by Patrick Schwarzenegger’s character, Saxon.

As a recent Duke graduate working for his father, he is depicted as an arrogant playboy, while his sister—who embraces Buddhism—attends Duke’s main rival, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Can Duke Take Legal Action Against HBO?

According to Scott Landsbaum, an intellectual property attorney, Duke has little legal recourse despite its objections. He explains that, “You get quite a lot of protection under the First Amendment for artistic endeavors as long as you’re not doing something that would be considered defamatory.”

Simply showcasing a logo on a T-shirt falls under ‘fair use’, making it difficult for Duke to take legal action against HBO or Warner Bros. Discovery Inc.

Additionally, many production companies seek permission before featuring brands in their shows, to avoid controversy. However, if a company is negatively depicted without prior approval, Landsbaum advises against drawing more attention to it.

“Complaining about it just draws more attention to it,” he said.

While some argue that “any publicity is good publicity,” Duke University’s unexpected association with The White Lotus has clearly caused concern among its administration.

Whether this impacts its reputation in any meaningful way remains to be seen, but for now, the university is using the controversy to highlight mental health awareness rather than escalating a legal battle with HBO.

