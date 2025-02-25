Home
Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
  • HOME»
  • Entertainment»
  Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Sunita cited different lifestyles as the reason behind this arrangement. She mentioned that Govinda often returns home late due to his meetings and social interactions, whereas she prefers a quieter lifestyle with her children.

Why Is Govinda Living In A Bungalow Separately Right Opposite His Wife? Actor Might Be Heading For A Divorce After 37 Years

Govinda with his wife Sunita Ahuja


Reports are circulating that Bollywood actor Govinda and his wife, Sunita Ahuja, might be heading for a divorce after 37 years of marriage. Although the couple has not officially confirmed or denied these rumours, speculation suggests that they are currently facing issues in their relationship.

Relationship Challenges and Living Separately

Despite their reputation for keeping their personal lives out of the spotlight and delighting fans with their playful public interactions, Govinda and Sunita are reportedly experiencing a rough patch. Rumours suggest that they have been living apart for a while, sparking further speculation about the state of their marriage.

According to unverified reports, the couple has been dealing with ongoing disagreements and differences in lifestyle, leading to frequent arguments. These issues are believed to have strained their relationship significantly.

While Sunita has been seen making several public appearances recently, Govinda has been notably absent. A report by The Now India indicated that their marriage might be nearing its end, with a potential divorce on the horizon.

Sunita Ahuja Reveals Living Separately from Govinda

Adding to the speculation, Sunita Ahuja recently shared a surprising detail about their living arrangement. In an interview, she revealed that she does not live with Govinda. She explained that while she resides in an apartment with their children, Govinda lives in a bungalow located opposite their flat.



She also shared that she no longer feels as secure in her marriage as she once did.

In her interview a leading publication, Sunita stated, “We have two houses. I live in the flat with my kids, and Govinda stays in the bungalow opposite. He enjoys socializing late into the night, while I prefer a more private life. Although we live separately, I hardly talk much, as I believe excessive talking drains one’s energy.”

While neither Govinda nor Sunita has officially commented on the divorce rumours, their separate living arrangements and Sunita’s candid revelations have fueled speculation about the state of their marriage. Fans are eagerly waiting for an official statement to clarify the situation.

