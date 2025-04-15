Why Is Ilaiyaraaja Demanding ₹5 Crore And A Written Apology From Good Bad Ugly Makers?

The notice claims that three of his iconic tracks were used, modified, and monetized in the film without his explicit consent or the payment of royalties.

Legendary music composer Ilaiyaraaja has sent a legal notice to the team behind Ajith Kumar’s Tamil action-comedy Good Bad Ugly, accusing them of using his music without permission.

The notice claims that three of his iconic tracks were used, modified, and monetized in the film without his explicit consent or the payment of royalties.

The composer specifically called out the unauthorized use of the following tracks:

Otha Rubayum Tharen (from Nattupura Pattu, 1996)

Ilamai Idho Idho (from Sakalakala Vallavan, 1979)

En Jodi Manja Kuruvi (from Vikram, 1986)

Ilaiyaraaja claims that these songs were altered and integrated into the film’s soundtrack without obtaining the required rights.

₹5 Crore Compensation and Public Apology Demanded

According to the legal notice, Ilaiyaraaja is seeking ₹5 crore in damages from the film’s producers. Alongside this monetary compensation, he has also demanded:

A written apology

Immediate removal of the altered tracks from all versions of the movie

A comprehensive report detailing the revenue earned using the disputed music

The notice strongly asserts that no form of consent—express or implied—was given, making it a clear violation of both copyright and moral rights.

Good Bad Ugly’s Massive Box Office Success

Despite the controversy, Good Bad Ugly has been soaring at the box office. Directed by Adhik Ravichandran and starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the film has emerged as the biggest Tamil blockbuster of 2025, surpassing Dragon by Pradeep Ranganathan.

As per Sacnilk, the film earned an impressive ₹170 crore globally within just five days of release.

With the movie performing exceptionally well, all eyes are now on how the producers will respond to the notice—whether through an out-of-court settlement or a legal battle. The film’s team is yet to issue an official statement on the matter.

Ilaiyaraaja’s History of Defending His Work

This isn’t the first time Ilaiyaraaja has taken legal steps to protect his compositions. In 2024, he issued a similar notice to the team behind the Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys for using Kanmani Anbodu Kadhalan from the 1991 film Gunaa. While he initially sought ₹2 crore, the case was reportedly settled for ₹60 lakh.

He also recently served a legal notice to the makers of Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie for similar reasons.

Widely regarded as a pioneer of Indian film music, Ilaiyaraaja has been increasingly vocal about the importance of copyright enforcement and creative ownership. As more of his classic tracks get reinterpreted in modern cinema, he continues to stand firm on preserving the integrity of his work.