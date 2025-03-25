Home
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
  Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also spotted at Lilavati Hospital, offering support to Jacqueline during this difficult time.

Why Is Jacqueline Fernandez Not Performing In IPL 2025 Ceremony At Barsapara Stadium On March 26?

Jacqueline Fernandez


Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who was set to perform at the IPL 2025 opening ceremony, has officially withdrawn from the event.

She was scheduled to deliver a performance at Barsapara Stadium on March 26, ahead of the much-anticipated match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Jacqueline Prioritizes Family as Mother Remains in ICU

The actress has stepped away from the event due to a personal emergency. Her mother, Kim Fernandez, was recently admitted to the ICU at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai following a serious health issue.

A source close to Jacqueline confirmed that she will be staying by her mother’s side during this critical time.

A source revealed, “Jacqueline’s mother is still in the ICU, recovering. As the family awaits further updates from doctors, Jacqueline has decided to prioritize her mother’s health over professional commitments. Unfortunately, she will not be able to perform at the IPL ceremony.”

Salman Khan Visits Jacqueline Fernandez at the Hospital

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan was also spotted at Lilavati Hospital, offering support to Jacqueline during this difficult time. The actress immediately flew back to Mumbai when she received the news about her mother’s health condition on March 24.

Jacqueline has temporarily stepped away from her professional engagements to focus on her mother’s recovery.

On the work front, Jacqueline was last seen in the action thriller Fateh, alongside Sonu Sood and Naseeruddin Shah. She has multiple projects lined up, including:

Welcome to the Jungle

Housefull 5

Speculations suggest she might star alongside Salman Khan in his upcoming movie, Dancing Dad. Despite this professional momentum, Jacqueline has chosen to prioritize family, ensuring she remains by her mother’s side during this crucial period.

