Thursday, May 22, 2025
Why Is Jennifer Lopez Getting Sued For ₹1.28 Crore Over Posting Her Own Photos On Instagram? Here’s What Happened

The paparazzi agency is seeking $150,000 (approx. Rs 1.28 crore) in damages for each photo used without authorization. The photos in question were captured in January 2025, when Lopez attended an exclusive party hosted by Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair, just a night before the Golden Globe Awards.

Why Is Jennifer Lopez Getting Sued For ₹1.28 Crore Over Posting Her Own Photos On Instagram? Here’s What Happened

Jennifer Lopez


Hollywood icon Jennifer Lopez is facing legal trouble yet again—this time for sharing paparazzi photos of herself on Instagram without permission. The lawsuit, filed by photographer Edwin Blanco and his agency Backgrid, claims that Lopez used their copyrighted images without a valid license.

Backgrid Demands $150,000 Per Photo

The paparazzi agency is seeking $150,000 (approx. Rs 1.28 crore) in damages for each photo used without authorization. The photos in question were captured in January 2025, when Lopez attended an exclusive party hosted by Amazon MGM Studios and Vanity Fair, just a night before the Golden Globe Awards.

According to the lawsuit, Lopez, 55, shared the images on her Instagram account under the caption “GG Weekend Glamour”, showcasing her glamorous white gown and faux fur coat outside Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles.

Agency Alleges Commercial Exploitation

In its complaint, Backgrid accused Lopez of using the images for commercial self-promotion, thereby violating copyright laws. The lawsuit claims she leveraged the photos to highlight her designer outfits, jewelry, and ongoing brand endorsements.

“Ms. Lopez’s unauthorized use of the images is commercial in nature, intended for self-promotion,” the complaint states, according to BBC. The agency argues that her post increased audience engagement and visibility for her fashion affiliations.

Not Jennifer Lopez’s First Copyright Violation

This isn’t the first time JLo has been involved in copyright infringement cases. The singer-actress faced similar lawsuits in 2019 and 2020 for sharing professional paparazzi photos without paying for usage rights.

As of now, Jennifer Lopez’s legal team has not released a public statement addressing the current copyright lawsuit.

