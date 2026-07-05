Why Is Jr NTR-Trivikram’s Film Facing Backlash? Seeman Warns Of ‘Severe Repercussions’, Demands Ban

Jr NTR-Trivikram’s Film Facing Backlash: The much-awaited collaboration of superstar Jr NTR and filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, who was earlier called the God of War by many fans of Tollywood, is now mired in a serious political and cultural controversy even before filming begins. When news about the film first broke out, the fans of Tollywood were very happy because Jr NTR and Trivikram Srinivas had earlier worked together in the film Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. But a certain tagline of the film promoted by the makers has now sparked a huge controversy regarding religious history and mythology.

The controversy intensified further with the statement made by a famous politician of Tamil Nadu, Seeman, the leader of the Naam Tamilar Katchi party on social networking sites.

What triggered the Jr NTR-Trivikram movie controversy?

The friction erupted when producer S. Naga Vamsi uploaded the poster of the film on the social media platform X. The poster had a holy weapon that looked very similar to the Vel, which is the holy spear associated with Lord Murugan. But it was the slogan used by the producer to promote the film that ignited the controversy, stating that the avatar was born in the North, formed in the Heartland, and revered in the South.

Instantly, the netizens made a connection between the visuals and the slogan and saw the story of Lord Murugan. It was the use of the phrase that he was born in the north that ruffled the feathers of cultural purists of the Tamil community.

Why did Seeman demand a ban on the film?

Lord Murugan is greatly honored as ‘Tamil Kadavul’ which means ‘the God of the Tamils,’ and there can be no separation between Lord Murugan and ancient Sangam literature, ancient Tamil identity and indigenous worship customs. In his lengthy speech, Seeman lambasted the very idea of the movie as an effort to twist history and loot Tamil culture.

The political leader said that communities who do not possess their own identity, culture and worship traditions had always tried to loot the central Tamil gods such as Murugan, Sivan and Kotravai and try to adopt them as their own. He informed Jr NTR and his team that the glorious Tamil race would not allow its primal god to go astray because Tamil is Murugan and Murugan is Tamil. His final message was a stern warning to the film crew to stop making up stories and imposing them through movies lest they be met with the direst consequences, and at the same time he appealed to the Tamil Nadu government and theater owners to ban both the versions of the movie to prevent law-and-order problems.

What is the counter-perspective supporting the film’s tagline?

While the discussion over region continues to divide social media space on this topic, a large number of mythologists and netizens have come out strongly in support of Trivikram’s creative idea, which clearly traces its source back to the pan-Indian Hindu Puranic scriptures. They claim that though deeply rooted in Tamil Nadu, the very same god is worshipped all over the world as well as in Northern India by the name of Skanda, Kumara, and Kartikeya.

According to the Shiva Purana, it was in the divine Saravana Poigai tank located in the North, which was connected with the Himalayas, that Kartikeya, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, had been born and thereafter made his journey to the South to defeat the demon Surapadman. This proves that the tagline is true to text from the Vedic point of view.

Has the film crew responded to the backlash?

Jr NTR, the director Trivikram Srinivas, and the production house Haarika and Hassine Creations continue to be completely silent on the political threats made against them. This large budget pan-Indian film that will have music by Anirudh Ravichander, the rockstar, continues to be in the pre-production stage.

Since production houses are not letting out any information about the movie, industry insiders who remain unbiased are advising people to wait for the teaser to come out before coming to a conclusion about whether it is going to be a literal film or a metaphorical one.

ALSO READ: After India’s Got Latent 2, Samay Raina Books Entire Theatre For Alia Bhatt and Sharvari’s Alpha