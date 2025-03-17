Why Is Kanye West Planning To Move To Europe?

Kanye West is reportedly eyeing a fresh start in Europe, frustrated by dwindling opportunities and isolation in the U.S. As doors close in North America, he’s seeking new ground to rebuild his career and brand.

Kanye West is reportedly considering a move away from North America, citing a lack of professional opportunities and increasing isolation in the entertainment industry. A source told The US Sun that the rapper feels “limited” in the United States due to a series of public controversies that have significantly impacted his career.

Earlier this week, reports surfaced that West’s multi-million-dollar real estate investments were struggling, further diminishing his prospects of staging a successful comeback. With live performance opportunities dwindling and major sponsorships unlikely to return, the possibility of him leaving the U.S. appears increasingly plausible.

Seeking Opportunities Abroad

According to reports, West is growing increasingly frustrated with what he perceives as a lack of appreciation for his talent in North America. “Ye feels like his present and future are being limited in the U.S. in many ways,” the source shared the media outlet. “He’s looking for a way out to develop his businesses and his life. He’s targeting Europe because he sees it as a place where he can truly be himself and feel appreciated.”

West has reportedly been exploring performance opportunities across Europe, though his attempts have faced significant resistance. Venues in Italy, France, and even Russia have turned down his proposals, making it difficult for him to establish a new platform for his music and brand. In addition to these setbacks, reports indicate that his efforts to purchase large tracts of land in Africa and Europe for festival-style events have also fallen through, further complicating his plans for a global resurgence.

Kanye West Exploring European Visas and Citizenship

Determined to carve out a new path, West is now looking into obtaining a European visa. One option under consideration is securing Italian citizenship through his wife, Bianca Censori, who has roots in the country. Additionally, the rapper is exploring the possibility of acquiring a business or entrepreneur visa in Latvia, Romania, and Slovakia.

“He sees the EU as his next oasis of freedom and entrepreneurship,” the source explained. “He feels welcomed there and wants to do everything in his power to relocate and run his projects from Europe. In the U.S., it seems like everyone is turning their back on him.”

Kanye West Consulting Experts for a European Move

Reports suggest that West has even sought assistance from a European investment consultant to explore potential avenues for relocation and business development. The consultant told The US Sun, “Kanye is very motivated to find a new home overseas and achieve his goals. Whichever European country grants him a visa or citizenship, he’ll take it. He feels like no one in the U.S. wants to work with him anymore. He’s frustrated but doesn’t want to remain inactive.”

They added, “He’s obsessed with Europe and will do everything he can to move there.”

