Why Is Kartik Aaryan Undergoing Knee Surgery? Here’s What Reportedly Happened On Kabir Khan’s Film Set

Bollywood Actor Kartik Aaryan has allegedly suffered a knee injury while he was filming his next untitled film under the direction of Kabir Khan. It seems that the knee injury took place when Kartik Aaryan was shooting a high action scene in the latter stages of the film’s shoot. Subsequently, he was rushed to the hospital for the knee injury and is supposed to undergo knee surgery.

This happened at a crucial stage when Kartik Aaryan had several projects lined up. Though it seems like the knee injury will hinder his work schedule for some days, he is supposed to get a few days off after the surgery. There is no concrete information about the knee injury yet.

How Did Kartik Aaryan Injure His Knee?

As per a report on India Today, Kartik was shooting for some important action scenes in the upcoming movie that was being directed by Kabir Khan when he met with this accident. It is said that the production was in its last two days and some action scenes were due at this stage of the shoot. Kartik had been practicing a lot with action coaches for these action scenes. While shooting one of the action scenes, he got hurt in his knee and needed medical attention.

Why Does Kartik Aaryan Need Knee Surgery?

According to a person involved in the production, Kartik will go through a surgical process on his injured knee and after that, he will need some time to recuperate. But until now, no official statement from Kartik or his team members regarding his actual condition has been made public. In such a scenario, it is not appropriate to assume the actual state of the damage caused to Kartik’s knee and the time required for full recovery.

For now, reports only indicate that the injury was serious enough for doctors to recommend surgery.

Will Kartik Aaryan’s Injury Affect His Upcoming Films?

The immediate effect seems to be a brief break from work. As per the latest report, Kartik is said to get some rest after the surgery and then get back to his responsibilities. It is being suggested that he might come back to work on Anurag Basu’s next untitled movie after he comes out of his recovery period.

This project of Kabir Khan seemed to have reached the last stage of its production when he was injured. The previous reports claimed that the current schedule of Mumbai was the last schedule of the film. Whether this injury causes any further delay in the schedule depends upon his recovery time; however, nothing has been officially announced till now.

Kartik Aaryan And Kabir Khan Reunite After Chandu Champion

The upcoming film sees the return of Kartik in another project with Kabir Khan, after Chandu Champion. For the 2024 film that has been described as a sports drama, Kartik will be seen as Murlikant Petkar, who is the first Paralympic gold medallist in India.

Kartik recently bagged the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Chandu Champion. As for his upcoming project with Kabir Khan, there is no official title as of now. Apart from these two directors’ films, Kartik has other projects such as Naagzilla in his list.

For now, attention remains on his recovery. With details about the exact knee injury yet to be disclosed publicly, further updates are awaited from Kartik or his team.

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