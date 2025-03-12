Home
Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

Soundarya, renowned for her performances in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, also gained recognition in Bollywood with Sooryavansham (1999), where she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

Why Is Mohan Babu Facing Murder Allegations Two Decades After Soundarya’s Death?

Mohan Babu And Soundarya


New claims surrounding the tragic death of actress Soundarya have surfaced over two decades after she perished in a plane crash.

A resident of Khammam, Telangana, has lodged a police complaint, alleging that veteran actor Mohan Babu had a property dispute with her before her untimely demise and that she was murdered.

Mohan Babu Accused of Murder

As per a complaint reported by News18 Kannada, a Khammam-based individual named Chittimalli has formally accused Mohan Babu of coercing Soundarya and her brother, Amarnath, into selling six acres of land and a guesthouse in Jalapally near Shamshabad.

The complainant claims that when Soundarya refused to comply, tensions escalated, ultimately resulting in her alleged murder. He further alleges that Mohan Babu forcefully took possession of the disputed land after her death.

Chittimalli has also expressed concerns for his own safety, stating that he has received threats and has sought police protection. Additionally, he has urged the government to intervene and reclaim the land. As of now, no FIR has been registered in connection with the complaint.

Soundarya’s Connection With Mohan Babu

Soundarya, a highly celebrated actress, had shared screen space with Mohan Babu in multiple films. Interestingly, her last film, Shiva Shankar, in which she starred alongside him, was released posthumously.

Soundarya’s Tragic Death in 2004

Soundarya, renowned for her performances in Telugu, Kannada, and Tamil cinema, also gained recognition in Bollywood with Sooryavansham (1999), where she starred opposite Amitabh Bachchan.

In 2003, she married software engineer Raghu. Tragically, on April 17, 2004, Soundarya and her brother Amarnath were traveling to Karimnagar for a political event when their private aircraft crashed, claiming both their lives. At the time of her passing, she was 31 years old and reportedly pregnant. Her body was never recovered from the crash site.

Another notable posthumous release was her Kannada film Apthamitra, a remake of the Malayalam classic Manichitrathazhu.

Chittimalli has also referenced Mohan Babu’s alleged disputes with his younger son, Manchu Manoj, in his plea, seeking justice for him as well.

With these shocking allegations now surfacing, all eyes are on whether authorities will take further action regarding this decades-old case.

