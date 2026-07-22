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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained

Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained

Actor Mohanlal's daughter Vismaya Mohanlal faced vicious cyber-attacks after posting in support of student protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar. Here is the full row over her comments on democracy and police action.

Vismaya Mohanlal and Mohanlal, Image Credits- X
Vismaya Mohanlal and Mohanlal, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-07-22 18:53 IST

Vismaya Mohanlal, the author of Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has found herself at the centre of controversy for voicing her support for the recent Jantar Mantar protest. The controversy ignited when she openly criticized the Delhi Police for the use of force during their march.

What Triggered the Controversy Around Vismaya Mohanlal?

The controversy originated from Vismaya posting an observation about the police crackdown on students protesting at Jantar Mantar and marching towards Parliament. The reason for the rally of thousands of students was the demand for changes in the national examination system and accountability from the government amid NEET paper leaks.

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In her post, Vismaya commented on the excessive force exercised by the law enforcers, saying that democratic dissension is better answered with discussion not force:

“Tear gas. Lathi charges. Students injured. Roads blocked. Metro stations closed. Heavy barricading across the city. Internet suspension… If the response to citizens raising their voices is overwhelming force instead of dialogue, every one of us should stop and ask what kind of democracy we are becoming… Do you genuinely believe this is how a democracy should respond to its own citizens?”

Why Is Vismaya Facing Backlash on Social Media?

Following the viral post by Vismaya, she was subjected to systematic harassment on various online forums, especially on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

Vismaya was said to be “selective” in her criticism as critics wondered why she didn’t make similar posts regarding other politically relevant issues in India. Innumerable numbers of online accounts started posting offensive comments against her, even threatening to boycott the next release of films featuring her father, Mohanlal.

Being the daughter of one of the biggest icons of Indian Cinema, it is being alleged that her position was privileged.

The Broader Context

However, in the midst of harassment on social media sites such as Facebook, younger fan clubs and groups of students have come together to support Vismaya and others in their generation. It is said that celebrities have a moral duty to raise their voice against the arrest of peaceful protests by the police. Vismaya or Mohanlal have not commented about the harassment campaign officially till now.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli And Anushka Sharma Visit Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan Again; Viral Videos Surface

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Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained
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Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained

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Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained
Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained
Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained
Why Is Mohanlal’s Daughter Vismaya Facing Backlash For Supporting Students’ Protest? Full Row Explained

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