Why Is Mukesh Khanna Unhappy With Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana? Here’s What He Said About Lord Ram’s Look

Once again, the depiction of Lord Ram in Ramayana directed by Nitesh Tiwari, played by Ranbir Kapoor, is causing controversy but this time, it is the experienced actor Mukesh Khanna who is not satisfied with the portrayal of Lord Ram. Khanna has expressed his disapproval regarding the action-oriented portrayal of Ram as per him, Lord Ram does not resemble an action star rather than the Maryada Purushottam that is described in the epics.

It should be mentioned here that although the promotional clips of the movie have been launched just a few days ago, Khanna is not satisfied with the portrayal of Ram in the movie.

What Did Mukesh Khanna Say About Ranbir Kapoor’s Lord Ram Look?

While giving an interview to Bollywood Now, Mukesh Khanna raised his voice regarding a particular scene wherein Lord Ram of Ranbir is seen climbing up the tree and shooting arrows from there. Khanna argued that even though he has read the Ramayana and seen Ramleelas, he has not seen Lord Ram being portrayed in such manner. As per Khanna, the filmmakers have converted Ram into an action hero rather than retaining the modesty of Maryada Purushottam Shri Ram.

Additionally, he gave a comparison between Ram and other film stars like Salman Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Rajinikanth.

Why Did Mukesh Khanna Compare Lord Ram To Salman Khan And Rajinikanth?

Khanna’s comparison was directed at what he considered to be an excessive understanding of Lord Ram as an action hero. In Khanna’s view, the scenes in the trailer show Lord Ram as a “man of action,” which is contrary to the traditional depiction of the character. His criticism of the use of Vanar Sena by Ram in the trailer was on similar lines.

The image of Ram as Maryada Purushottam was also emphasized by Khanna, which means that the strength of Ram included not only physical strength but also discipline and righteousness.

What Did Mukesh Khanna Say About Ramayana’s VFX?

Khanna’s critique of the movie was not only limited to the appearance of Ranbir, but the visual effects used in the movie were also brought into question by him. Khanna argued that the technological magnitude of Ramayana should not be allowed to overshadow the cultural and spiritual importance of the Ramayana epic among Indians. While Khanna conceded that from an international perspective, the viewers might see the movie only in terms of its visual grandeur, the Indian viewers would connect to the story through their religious beliefs.

The movie is reportedly budgeted at Rs 4,000 crore for the entire two-part production process.

Has Mukesh Khanna Criticised Ranbir Kapoor’s Ram Before?

It is not the first time that Khanna has shown his doubt regarding Ranbir as the actor who will play Lord Ram. Previously, he had shown his doubt about whether Ranbir would be able to shed the reputation of his earlier movie character called Animal and portray Lord Ram.

Previously, Khanna had specifically talked about the reputation of Ranbir based on his movie “Animal” and whether that would impact Ranbir’s role as Lord Ram. However, his recent comments are mainly about his experience with Lord Ram in the promotional videos for the Ramayana movie.

What Have Nitesh Tiwari And Arun Govil Said About Ranbir As Ram?

This criticism follows the release of a behind-the-scenes video by the Ramayana team on the reason why Ranbir was cast in the movie. According to director Nitesh Tiwari, it took time for him to get the right actor to play the character of Lord Ram, but Ranbir had qualities that would make him fit for the part. Arun Govil, who played the role of Ram in Ramanand Sagar’s television series ‘Ramayan’, has also praised Ranbir and talked about how he will do justice to the character.

He has appreciated Ranbir’s humility and respect towards everyone. However, there is a clear contradiction in this movie, because even though some people connected to the film have vouched for Ranbir’s eligibility for playing the character, Khanna has raised doubts whether the visualization of Lord Ram in the film stays true to the traditional image of the character.

When Will Ranbir Kapoor’s Ramayana Release?

Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is being made as a two-part epic, with Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. The first part is scheduled to arrive in theatres around Diwali 2026, while the second part is planned for Diwali 2027.

With the film’s trailer and promotional material now giving audiences their first substantial look at the characters, the debate over how Ram should be portrayed is likely to remain part of the conversation around the film.

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