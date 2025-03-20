Why Is Netflix Series Adolescence Making Noise? Here’s What You Need To Know About The One-Shot Crime Drama

The gripping narrative follows a family whose world shatters after their 13-year-old son, Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), is accused of murdering a teenage girl from his school.

Streaming now, Adolescence is a four-part limited series featuring Boiling Point and Bodies star Stephen Graham.

Each episode is uniquely filmed in a continuous, unbroken shot, making the drama feel even more intense and immersive.

As detectives, psychologists, and loved ones seek the truth, the series explores haunting questions: Who is responsible? Could it have been prevented? What led to this tragedy?

Episode 3 was the first episode to be filmed, and #Adolescence was also Owen Cooper’s first acting job – which means this episode was the first time he’d ever been on a set. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ZquN6QEd5J — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) March 18, 2025

Why did Stephen Graham want to tell this story?

Stephen Graham, who co-created the show, shared his motivation behind the series. “We didn’t want to create just another drama about gangs, knife crime, or dysfunctional families,” he explained. “We wanted audiences to look at this family and think, ‘This could be us. This could happen to anyone.’”

The series also delves into the pressures young men face today, from social media to peer influence. Graham emphasized that these issues are universal, affecting youth worldwide.

Who Stars in Adolescence?

The Adolescence cast boasts an impressive lineup, including:

Owen Cooper as Jamie Miller, the teenage suspect

Stephen Graham as Eddie Miller, Jamie’s father

Ashley Walters (Top Boy) as Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe

Erin Doherty (The Crown) as Briony Ariston, the psychologist assigned to Jamie’s case

Faye Marsay (Game of Thrones)

Christine Tremarco (The Responder)

Mark Stanley (Happy Valley)

Jo Hartley (After Life)

Amélie Pease, a rising newcomer

Who Created Adolescence?

Adolescence was co-created and written by Stephen Graham and BAFTA-winning screenwriter Jack Thorne (The Swimmers, Joy). The series is directed by Philip Barantini, known for his continuous one-shot technique in Boiling Point.

Is Adolescence Based on a True Story?

While Adolescence isn’t based on a single true event, its inspiration comes from real-life news reports of young boys involved in violent crimes. Graham recalls being disturbed by repeated reports of teenage boys allegedly committing stabbings.

“I kept seeing cases of young boys harming others, and I thought, ‘What is happening in society? Why is this happening again and again?’” he said. Thorne added that the creative team explored themes of male rage, fatherhood, and masculinity—topics they had never deeply examined before.

What Makes Adolescence Unique? The One-Shot Filming Technique

One of the most striking elements of Adolescence is its innovative cinematography—each episode is filmed in a single, continuous take.

Director Philip Barantini explained the challenge: “We press record at the beginning of the hour and don’t stop until the end. It requires months of preparation, weeks of rehearsals, and a highly skilled crew.”

Where Was Adolescence Filmed?

The series was filmed in Pontefract, West Yorkshire, England. The decision to shoot there was influenced by lead actor Owen Cooper, as the creators wanted Jamie’s character to retain an authentic Northern England accent.

A large music studio near Pontefract was converted into a production hub, where key sets like the police station and interview room were built. The real locations used in the show were carefully chosen to allow the camera to move fluidly between scenes in real time.

When a 13 year old boy is accused of murder, a town is left asking – how could this happen? Adolescence — shot in four real-time, one-take episodes — premieres March 13 pic.twitter.com/2sIlN6ViXY — Netflix (@netflix) February 24, 2025

