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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

Why is Niu Lai trending? The little-known Chinese animated movie went from selling fewer than 300 tickets to earning millions of yuan after its unusual animation became a viral internet sensation.

Niu Lai Chinese Movie, Image Credits- IMDb
Niu Lai Chinese Movie, Image Credits- IMDb

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Wed 2026-08-19 12:30 IST

Every once in a while, a film becomes successful for a reason nobody could have predicted. Chinese animated movie Niu Lai appears to be having exactly that moment. It wasn’t a major release backed by an animation giant. It didn’t arrive with huge stars or an elaborate promotional campaign either. In fact, Niu Lai initially struggled to find an audience, selling fewer than 300 tickets during the early part of its theatrical run.

Then the internet discovered it. Clips from the movie began circulating online, with its rough-looking animation becoming the subject of jokes and memes. What could easily have ended the film’s theatrical journey instead produced the exact opposite result: people became curious. They wanted to see just how unusual Niu Lai really was. That curiosity started translating into ticket sales, turning an almost unnoticed release into one of China’s strangest recent box-office stories.

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What Is Niu Lai?

Niu Lai, also referred to in English-language coverage as The Cow Is Coming, is a Chinese animated movie created by Xin Yumeng and his mother, Sun Lifang. And that’s where the story becomes even more unusual. The mother-son duo reportedly spent around five years bringing the film to life, without anything resembling the enormous teams normally involved in producing theatrical animation.

The finished product naturally looks very different from the polished animation audiences have become accustomed to seeing from major studios. But those imperfections eventually became the very reason the movie found an audience.

Why Did Niu Lai Suddenly Go Viral?

Niu Lai had an extremely quiet beginning. During its first 10 days, the film reportedly earned only around 7,700 yuan, with fewer than 300 tickets sold. At that point, there was little indication that it was about to become an internet phenomenon.

Social media changed everything. As clips surfaced online, viewers began poking fun at the animation. Some compared its visuals with amateur or AI-generated content, while individual scenes became meme material.

Normally, that would sound like disastrous publicity. For Niu Lai, it became free marketing. The sheer amount of ridicule made thousands of people wonder what the complete movie actually looked like. Watching Niu Lai almost became an internet challenge of its own and people who initially discovered the movie through jokes started paying to see it.

 

From Fewer Than 300 Tickets To Millions At The Box Office

The resulting turnaround was extraordinary. From earning just thousands of yuan during its initial run, Niu Lai surged to more than 14.9 million yuan by August 17. At one point during its viral explosion, the movie reportedly earned around 8.2 million yuan in a single day — more than it had accumulated across its first several days combined.

The numbers transformed Niu Lai from an obscure release into a legitimate box-office talking point. And suddenly, a movie people initially noticed because they thought its animation looked bad was sharing attention with productions operating on an entirely different scale.

Niu Lai’s Spider-Man And The Odyssey Connection

The timing made its unlikely rise even more fascinating. Niu Lai was playing in China while major Hollywood titles including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey were also competing for moviegoers.

Nobody would ordinarily place a tiny mother-son animated production in the same box-office conversation as enormous Hollywood franchises. Yet its viral run meant exactly those comparisons started appearing. That doesn’t mean Niu Lai suddenly became a bigger film than either Hollywood blockbuster. Daily rankings fluctuate, and some of the more dramatic claims circulating online exaggerate the comparison. The remarkable part is that it entered that conversation at all.

How Much Did Niu Lai Cost To Make?

This is also where one of the biggest misconceptions surrounding the movie needs clearing up. Viral claims have attached extraordinarily low budgets to Niu Lai, including figures suggesting that the entire movie was produced for only a few hundred dollars. The numbers being circulated, however, are inconsistent and there isn’t enough reliable evidence to treat one specific figure as confirmed.

So the extraordinary story here isn’t that somebody necessarily made a theatrical movie for a few dollars. It’s what happened after they made it. Niu Lai went from being virtually ignored to being mocked, from being mocked to becoming a meme, and from becoming a meme to attracting paying audiences.

Most filmmakers would never want their movie to go viral because people were laughing at its animation. For Niu Lai, that criticism became the marketing campaign money couldn’t have bought. And that is why a Chinese animated film hardly anyone had heard about a few weeks ago is suddenly a movie people around the world are searching for.

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Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About
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Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About

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Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About
Why Is Niu Lai Chinese Movie Trending? Here’s The Bizarre Story Everyone Is Talking About
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