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Home > Entertainment News > Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

Ravi Kishan has become an unexpected social media sensation, with his old and new clips going viral. The actor has embraced the meme wave and says Gen Z has accepted him as their own.

Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- X
Ravi Kishan, Image Credits- X

Published By: Sunny Singh
Published: Sun 2026-08-09 22:01 IST

Ravi Kishan has found himself at the centre of an unexpected social media frenzy. The actor and politician has become a favourite among meme-makers, with a mix of old and recent clips from his interviews and public appearances suddenly finding a new audience online.

From his viral “Jaldi The Late” and “Home From Work” clips to the now-popular “Money follows my brother, money follows” moment, Ravi Kishan’s expressions, dramatic delivery and unapologetic way of speaking have turned him into one of the internet’s most recognisable meme personalities.

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What makes the current wave different, though, is Kishan’s reaction to it. Rather than being uncomfortable with the memes, the actor appears to be enjoying the attention and has even been following some of the content himself.

Ravi Kishan Reacts To His Viral Meme Fest

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Ravi Kishan described the sudden popularity as something completely unexpected.

“Yeh kuch alag hi khel chal raha hai, yeh pagalpan hai!” he said, attributing the phenomenon to the blessings of Mahadev during the ongoing Shravan month.

Kishan also pointed out that the meme wave has spread far beyond individual social media accounts. According to the actor, official handles, including those of the BJP, Delhi Police and the Maharashtra government, have also joined in with memes featuring his viral moments.

“I am personally following it all and dropping a ‘like’ as well,” he said.

‘Gen Z Has Accepted Me As Their Own’

For Ravi Kishan, the biggest surprise has been the kind of audience his viral clips have attracted. The actor believes the meme wave has introduced him to people who may not have followed his work closely before.

“No one has discovered me before. Now, they want to see me more and know me more. Gen Z has accepted me as their own,” Kishan said, while praising the creativity behind the memes.

His sudden popularity has also resulted in some rather unusual nicknames. Social media users have referred to him as “Lord Ravi”, “God Ravi” and “today’s Osho”. Kishan appears to have taken those labels in good humour.

“They love real people; they connect with my imperfections, which makes them feel I am one amongst them,” he said.

Ravi Kishan Says His Family Is Surprised

The actor admitted that even his family has been taken aback by the scale of his newfound internet popularity. Kishan said his 85-year-old mother and other family members have been watching the phenomenon unfold, while he has also found himself reflecting on the way social media connects people. He believes platforms such as Instagram have become powerful spaces where people find entertainment and a sense of connection.

For someone whose career has stretched across Bhojpuri cinema, Bollywood and politics, this latest phase has introduced Ravi Kishan to an entirely different generation. And unlike many celebrity meme moments that disappear as quickly as they arrive, his clips continue to circulate across platforms. Ravi Kishan will next be seen in Mirzapur The Movie, but for now, the actor has found himself playing a very different role online; the internet’s latest meme favourite.

ALSO READ: Who Is The Highest-Paid Actor In Batwara 1947? Sunny Deol’s Reported Fee Leaves Preity Zinta Behind

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Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media
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Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

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Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media
Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media
Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media
Why Is Ravi Kishan Going Viral? Actor Reacts To ‘Lord Ravi’, ‘God Ravi’ Memes Taking Over Social Media

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